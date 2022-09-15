U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -23.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,834.00
    -140.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,850.50
    -84.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.90
    -9.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.27 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2680
    -0.1890 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,713.08
    -532.16 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.82
    -15.57 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022 Including Supplemental Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

·4 min read

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, today announced that on September 15, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share with respect to the quarter ending September 30, 2022, consisting of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend represents an increase of 5.3% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.)

The Company's Board of Directors previously expressed the intent to declare a supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a total of supplemental cash dividends equal to $0.60 per share in 2022, subject to Board of Director approval.

This supplemental dividend will be paid out of Trinity Capital's undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of dividends paid) as of December 31, 2021.

The following are key dates for the regular and new supplemental dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2022:

Summary of Second Quarter 2022 Regular and Supplemental Dividend:

Declaration date

September 15, 2022

Record Date

September 30, 2022

Payment Date

October 14, 2022

The Company's objective is to distribute four quarterly dividends in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of its taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year in order to qualify for tax treatment as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In addition, during any particular year, the Company may pay additional supplemental dividends, so that the Company distributes approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it may spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future dividend payments.

Dividends are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the dividends will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-declares-cash-dividend-of-0-60-per-share-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-including-supplemental-cash-dividend-of-0-15-per-share-301625886.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead COVID-19 drug gets expanded WHO recommendation

    Gilead Sciences Inc. said late Thursday the World Health Organization expanded its recommended guide for the use of the biotech drug maker's COVID-19 treatment Veklury. In a statement, the company said WHO updated its guidelines to recommend the drug to treat patients with severe COVID, an expansion from simply "those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization." In late July, European Commission regulators recommended that Veklury be used as an expanded COVID-19 treatment. V

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the wake of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest US$1.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Why Adobe Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Investors are looking at Adobe's latest acquisition as an attempt to accelerate growth amid increasing competition.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.