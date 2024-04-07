Trinseo Insiders Added US$763.5k Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Trinseo PLC's (NYSE:TSE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trinseo

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew Farrell for US$361k worth of shares, at about US$7.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.61. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Trinseo insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Trinseo Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Trinseo insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$2.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Trinseo Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Trinseo insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trinseo. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Trinseo (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

