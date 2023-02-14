U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

TRIO OF KIA MODELS NAMED AMONG FINALISTS IN 2023 WORLD CAR AWARDS

·1 min read

Niro, Niro EV, and EV6 GT Are Top Contenders Across Three Categories

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Kia models have been named among the finalists across three categories in the 2023 World Car Awards. The Kia Niro is among the list of finalists for 2023 World Car of the Year, while its electrified variant, the Niro EV, is a finalist for the 2023 World Electric Vehicle category. And with a hair-raising 567 horsepower on tap, the EV6 GT is a finalist in the 2023 World Performance Car category.

Trio of Kia models named among finalists in 2023 World Car Awards.
Trio of Kia models named among finalists in 2023 World Car Awards.

"We are honored to receive these nominations from the highly regarded panel of World Car Awards jurors," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "With all three finalists powered by electrification, our commitment and dedication to our 'Plan S' strategy is even more apparent as our hybrids, PHEVs and EVs continue to gain acclaim."

Now in its 19th year, the World Car Awards is an annual journey that follows 100 international jurors from 32 countries as they test-drive and vote on a field of eligible vehicles.

"The awards were inaugurated in 2003, and officially launched in January 2004, to reflect the reality of the global marketplace, as well as to recognize, reward and inspire excellence, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry," said Jens Meiners, chair, 2023 World Car Awards.

The winners will be announced live at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show on April 5, 2023.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trio-of-kia-models-named-among-finalists-in-2023-world-car-awards-301745891.html

SOURCE Kia America

