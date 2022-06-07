U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

Trip.com Group corporate travel arm Trip.Biz releases China market white paper as it shares global expansion strategy

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group's corporate travel arm, Trip.Biz, has released a white paper delving into the trends defining the reviving corporate travel management sector in mainland China.

The Trip.Biz white paper summarizes the recovery of corporate travel according to the latest industry data, with a focus on China - the largest corporate travel market in the world.

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) data shows that China led the world in business travel spending in 2021, after a 38% decline in business travel spending in 2020. As the domestic market recovered, in 2021, China's business travel spending saw a growth rate of 31.7%, more than double the global growth rate.

The paper shows 16.3% more companies in China worked with a TMC (Travel Management Company) in 2021 compared to 2020, this figure rising by 24.6% in first tier cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

According to GBTA forecasts, China's business travel market is expected to recover and surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2024, with total business travel spending exceeding $400 billion.

Trip.com Group 2021 earnings data reflects the strong recovery momentum in China's business travel market, it showed hotel bookings on Trip.Biz grew by nearly triple digits in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.

Accordingly, Trip.com Group increased its corporate travel supply chain investment by 86%, product technology investment by 86% and service efficiency by 110% in comparison to 2019.

Trip.Biz currently provides travel management services to 13,000 large enterprises and 620,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, among which over 300 are Fortune 500 companies and over 10,000 are Sino-foreign joint venture businesses.

Trip.Biz, as a Trip.com Group brand, is implementing a global growth strategy based on the Group's "Local Focus, Global Vision" approach. Core to this strategy is the efficiency, product selection, service quality and services available on the Trip.Biz app.

"The biggest industry change brought on by the pandemic is the recognition by customers of the true value of TMC offerings. Specifically, the convenience and flexibility of booking, changing and refunding, having a one-stop booking experience for all products worldwide with global travel guarantee and SOS services, and 24/7 multilingual customer support. These are precisely the areas that online TMCs like Trip.Biz specialise in," commented Steven Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at Trip.Biz.

"We are actively expanding our overseas service network through partnerships, with the goal of enabling our customers to efficiently connect to our local and global business travel products through the Trip.Biz app anytime, anywhere in the world. We deliver efficiency and choice, offering competitive prices and the highest global service standards, allowing travellers to enjoy a world-class business travel experience."

Trip.Biz's international business growth plan aims to build on existing client needs, initially focusing on regional growth across North and South East Asia, supporting business clients expanding in the region and globally.

To download the Trip.Biz 2021-2022 Corporate Travel White Paper in full please contact: brandstrategy@trip.com   

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz is one of China's most rapidly growing business travel management companies, and belongs to Trip.com Group.
For over 15 years,Trip.Biz has relied on its strong resources, excellent service ability, professional products, and cutting edge technology to provide services to over 13,000 large-scale corporations, including over 300 Fortune Global 500 companies and nearly 200 of the Top 500 Enterprises of China. We count over 620,000 small to medium sized enterprises among our clients. We have a combined total of over 30 million employees. We strive to help corporations lower their travel costs and increase efficiency, and save our customers up to 30% in business travel expenses.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-group-corporate-travel-arm-tripbiz-releases-china-market-white-paper-as-it-shares-global-expansion-strategy-301562412.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group

