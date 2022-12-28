U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,457.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,916.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -0.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    -0.0340 (-0.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +0.76 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8570
    +0.4280 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,659.14
    -167.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.40
    -7.28 (-1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.24
    +59.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Trip.com Group data shows outbound flight bookings surge from Mainland China; a spike in demand expected for upcoming Lunar New Year break

·4 min read

  • Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and Thailand led the surge as the most popular destinations for air travellers

  • Across-the-board growth also witnessed in searches for visa applications over the past few months

  • Busier season ahead as Spring Festival approaches, with Trip.com Group warming up for a peak in outbound travel after almost three years of border closure

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of Dec 27, Trip.com Group, leading global travel service provider, recorded a staggering 254% increase in mainland China's outbound flight bookings compared to a day earlier.

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

Flights bound for Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Japan and Thailand led the surge, making them the top five tourist destinations following mainland China's decision to reopen borders on Dec 27.

Singapore was the fastest-growing of all the destinations, with flight bookings leaping six-fold, followed by an average 400% jump in airline ticket orders for the other four destinations. Moreover, bookings for long-haul flights to the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia also grew.

Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hangzhou claimed the top five places as the most popular cities of departure in light of online searches for outbound flights. Meanwhile, the booming demand for international travel is further mirrored by a spike in interest among overseas tourists looking to visit China.

Trip.com Group data shows that bookings for inbound flights on Dec 27 rocketed 412% from the same period on Dec 26. Australia, Germany, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong SAR topped the list as the largest sources of inbound travellers.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said, "The move would create enormous opportunities for both the Chinese inbound and outbound travel markets. As one of the first tourism companies to tap into the international market, Trip.com Group provides outstanding global one-stop services. But, of course, opportunities always come with challenges. While rapidly expanding our global network, Trip.com Group is also preparing for the added pressure on the service system expected to be brought about by the demand increase. We are confident that we can supply Chinese travellers unable to travel the world for three years with a safe and enjoyable trip."

Passport issuance for business and tourism

A leap in the volume of travel orders comes as China's National Immigration Administration announced on Dec 27 that starting Jan 8, 2023, it will handle Chinese citizens' applications for ordinary passports for tourism, as well as resume permit issuance for mainland residents to visit Hong Kong for tourism and business purposes.

The news gave a boost to visa processing services. According to Ctrip platform, a sub-brand of Trip.com Group, searches for outbound visas skyrocketed 300% as soon as news of China's border reopening broke, with those for an entry permit to enter Hong Kong soaring fivefold.

Notably, visa applicants on Ctrip platform over the past few months mostly comprised business travellers. After the removal of mandatory quarantine measures for inbound travellers was announced on the evening of Dec 26, customers who consulted Ctrip on visa matters did so primarily for tourism purposes.

Lunar New Year outbound travel boom

Less than two weeks after China abolishes its quarantine restrictions for inbound visitors on Jan. 8, 2023, the country will celebrate its traditional Lunar New Year holiday, a usual peak season for an outbound travel boom.

Trip.com Group's data reveals that searches for trips during this period to pre-pandemic tourist hot spots have grown significantly, with Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and the United Kingdom emerging as the most-searched destinations. Searches for package tour products during the Lunar New Year break also soared six-fold.

Edison Chen, General Manager of Destination Marketing at Trip.com Group, commented, "After the policy announcement, lots of overseas travel destinations were among the first to take note of the shift, and we have promptly reached a series of collaborative proposals targeting Chinese outbound tourists with them, including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Singapore, Australia, the United States, Canada, and South Korea. As we advance in the face of new market demand, we will swiftly integrate valuable overseas destination resources and roll out a suite of appealing outbound tourism products and services to prepare ourselves for the new opportunities made available by the rebound of tourism."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Recommended Stories

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • Did you buy a house before 2022? If not, you'll likely be on the wrong side of a growing wealth divide over the next decade — this is why

    And it's not impacting the country equally either.

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule

    The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a … Continue reading → The post Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.