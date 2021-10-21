Trip.com Group deepens partnership with Rosewood Hotel Group and Tongpai Hotels in new joint venture

Trip.com Group's Rezen Group, New World® Hotels & Resort and, Tongpai Hotels to develop and operate new hotels in mainland China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rezen Group, a subsidiary of Trip.com Group, New World Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Rosewood Hotel Group, and Tongpai Hotels of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, deepened their cooperation by establishing a joint venture to operate hotels in mainland China, and expand technological development of the hotel industry. The new joint venture will see all parties collaborate on the development and operation of Tongpai Hotels and the newly opened New World Hotel in mainland China, delivering on the group's commitment to improve costumer experience and accelerate brand development.

Trip.com Group and Rosewood Hotel Group representatives attend the announcement ceremony of the new joint venture

This new agreement signifies the next stage of partnership between the parties following a strategic cooperation agreement reached last year. The partnership aligns the core strengths of both parties for long-term development, combining Rezen's advanced technological capabilities and Rosewood Hotel Group's leading position in the industry, to bring an innovative and digitalized approach to hotel management and services.

"We are very pleased to see that Trip.com Group's cooperation with Rosewood Hotel Group and Tongpai Hotels has entered a new stage," said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "This, once again, proves the vitality of the industry as well as the strong, diverse development of the hotel market in China, further cementing confidence in the active expansion of the Greater China market. I hope that with Rezen and Tongpai's local focus and global vision approach, together as a coalition, we will further explore potential opportunities to enhance hotel products, deliver better services for partners and provide truly incredible experiences for travellers."

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

"The partnership between Rosewood Hotel Group, Tongpai Hotels and Trip.com Group signifies our confidence in China's tourism industry," said Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group. "By establishing this joint venture, we took a practical step towards our next milestone. This is only the beginning of a mutually beneficial, synergistic relationship that will bring about shared success. I look forward to a deeper level of cooperation that will deliver more tailored experiences to a new generation of travellers."

The joint venture will establish a three-year goal to develop 10 New World Hotels & Resorts and 90 Tongpai Hotels in mainland China, with a focus on promoting advanced digital transformation throughout all hotels. To date, three Tongpai Hotels and one New World Hotel have been connected to "Rezen," the Trip.com Group-developed one-stop hotel ecosystem solution. The Rezen ecosystem consists of three core products: Rezen Business assists with daily hotel operation, Rezen One allows high-efficiency hotel management, and Rezen Stay helps provide guests with a quality experience before, during and after their stay.

In addition to the systems, Rezen's research and development, operation, marketing and training teams will empower Tongpai Hotels and New World Hotels & Resorts to maximise effective use of the ecosystem and its tailored implementation. Further, all parties will harness technological developments to enhance the management of hotel operation, providing unforgettable stays and experiences to guests and solidifying the brands' presence in mainland China. This cooperation agreement is subject to certain anti-trust filing processes and will be closed after relevant approvals are obtained.

The digital transformation of the hotel industry has progressed rapidly in recent years. The deepening cooperation between Trip.com Group, Rosewood Hotel Group and Tongpai Hotels will harness technological developments to enhance the management of hotel operation to provide unforgettable stays and experiences to guests.

