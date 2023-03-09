U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,777.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,202.25
    -26.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    19.11
    -0.48 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    -0.3420 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,783.22
    -392.84 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.58
    -7.78 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,610.24
    +166.05 (+0.58%)
     

Trip.com Group Drives Global Reconnection at ITB Berlin 2023

·3 min read

BERLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group shared its vision of 'Reconnecting the World' at ITB Berlin, the largest international show for the travel and tourism industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

Trip.com Group is in attendance in force at the first in-person ITB Berlin after a two-year hiatus, with representatives from eight Trip.com Group business lines, including accommodation, flights, attractions, marketing and partnerships.

Ray Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group, delivered a keynote speech to an in-person audience of over 400 people that was livestreamed to viewers around the world.

After his keynote speech, Ray Chen said: "There is a lot of reason for optimism. Our latest financial results show we are making solid headway as we enter 2023 and look toward complete recovery.

"Trip.com Group has long been preparing for the reopening of China's borders to enable the return of mass inbound and outbound travel, which will have a huge economic benefit for the global travel and tourism sector.

Ray Chen, SVP and CEO of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group, delivering a keynote speech on stage on Reconnecting the World at ITB (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
Ray Chen, SVP and CEO of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group, delivering a keynote speech on stage on Reconnecting the World at ITB (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

Released yesterday, Trip.com Group Q4 financial results show a strong return to form. Overall hotel bookings on the Group's global platforms outperformed the pre-pandemic level for four consecutive quarters. On a constant currency basis, overall air-ticketing revenue from Trip.com Group global platforms in Q4 also fully recovered to the pre-pandemic level.

Demand for China's outbound travel surged in Q4. Searches for outbound flights departing from mainland China hit a three-year peak following the downgrade of COVID-19 to a Class B infectious disease and China's reopening in December. Such encouraging data reveals increasing consumer confidence in January and February 2023.

Meanwhile, according to Trip.com Group data, flight bookings for outbound travel from mainland China to Europe in February 2023, increased by 59%, compared to January 2023 and it rose by an impressive 405%, compared to 2022.

Ray Chen, commenting on the outlook, said: "As the industry adapts to the maturation of post-pandemic trends and capacity lags, we must continue to work with partners to enable the release of pent-up demand.

"We are excited to be back in Berlin for ITB to reconnect with partners and industry fellows to further share ideas and trends that continue to shape travel."

As part of the strategy to support the recovery of travel and tourism, Trip.com Group launched a series of livestream activities promoting regional destinations to Chinese travelers. The first session that focused on Thailand, and was joint hosted by the Director of the Thailand Tourism Authority, generated GMV of US$5.7 million and sold over 20,000 room nights through a total of over 10,000 bookings.

Trip.com Group's strong attendance at this year's ITB Berlin follows ITB Asia held in October last year where Trip.com Group also had a significant presence and Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President (International Markets) at Trip.com Group, delivered a keynote.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group Limited) (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos Shows That Mega Yachts Aren’t Just for Russian Oligarchs

    A super yacht owned by the founder of Amazon cost an estimated $500 million and is 416.7 feet long, reports said.

  • Disney World's Massive Star Wars Attraction Has a Big Problem

    The theme park giant has rarely seen anything Star Wars fail, but its latest massive investment clearly has major problems.

  • When in Rome: Millennials are opting to ‘maximize their 20s’ while minimizing their savings — but could it leave them living a Spartan life in their later years?

    You may only live once — but make sure you stay on top of your financial planning too.

  • After weathering pandemic storm, cruise-line stocks offer upside, says Stifel

    Like the rest of the travel industry, cruise operators have weathered a pandemic-related storm over the last couple of years, but they now deserve attention from investors, says analyst firm Stifel. “We remain bullish around the cruise industry for the positive long-term supply outlook that we continue to believe is being overlooked by investors at this point,” Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski wrote in a note.

  • I never expected to retire to Panama — but we are living ‘very comfortably’ on $1,200 a month

    WHERE SHOULD I RETIRE? Kris Cunningham never expected to be living in Panama. When her husband, Joel, started talking about retiring to Central America, “I thought he had lost his mind.” She didn’t have a passport and had never been abroad.

  • A Look at Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Food and Service Cuts

    The cruise line has made some changes that passengers do not like at all (rival Carnival already changed one back).

  • China’s Top Online Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

    China’s outbound passenger volumes will still take a while to recover—but on nearly every other metric, the company’s recovery is well under way.

  • Southwest Airlines Flight Has Huge Drop (That's Not the Worst Of It)

    The bad headlines for Southwest Airlines keep coming, as reports have surfaced of an incident involving a nine-hour delay of a recent flight that resulted in passengers vomiting and passing out. The plane originally departed from Baltimore for Raleigh-Durham, but sat grounded for 40 minutes with the engines running, burning fuel. The weather reportedly caused a great deal of turbulence, as reports have surfaced that several passengers began vomiting, and another had a panic attack and then passed out.

  • Uber wants to make navigating the airport less of a nightmare

    Uber is trying to make airports less horrible with updates that help you plan trips and even walk to the baggage claim.

  • More Horror: United Airlines Planes Collide In Boston

    The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport. "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," said the FAA in a statement regarding Monday's incident. The ground collision follows an incident last week in which a Learjet and a JetBlue flight nearly collided at Logan Airport, when a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

  • Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue From Buying Spirit Airlines

    The complaint alleges the deal would eliminate Spirit as an ultra-low-cost competitor to major carriers.

  • China Seeing a Surge in Outbound Travel Demand: Trip.com

    Jane Sun, chief executive officer at Trip.com Group, discusses China's domestic travel recovery, flight capacity and travel visas. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Hilton (HLT) Banks on Unit-Expansion Efforts, China Woes Stay

    Hilton's (HLT) continued emphasis on unit expansion and loyalty program bodes well. However, the COVID environment in China is a concern.

  • TUI Drives Loyalty Through New Connected Trip Tours

    The promise of a "connected trip" has become like the buffering wheel on a lagging digital screen. But a soft launch of a new TUI Tours platform could be one to watch in the push for flexible, frictionless travel booking.

  • Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Qatar Airways announced plans for rapid growth on Tuesday, as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. Announcing objectives at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, the Gulf carrier said it would add seven destinations, restore 11 others and boost the frequency of flights to 35 markets - marking a 21% rise in flights by July 2023, compared with the same month last year. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, speaking in his first appearance since settling a major legal dispute with Airbus, said the airline was being conservative because of its dependence on deliveries from Airbus or Boeing amid supply woes.

  • Airlines Industry is Likely to Revive Lost Glory in 2023

    Air-travel demand made a stronger-than-expected recovery as people are again booking flights. Major airlines are: AAL, DAL, UAL, JBLU and ALK.

  • This Sneaky Trick Could Be the Secret to Getting Cheaper Flights

    As soon as vaccines became available and people began feeling comfortable flying again, the demand for plane tickets shot way up. Plane tickets cost 26% more than they did in 2019, far higher than the 2% annual inflation rate that policymakers typically view as acceptable. You may have heard of VPNs, aka virtual private networks.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More of His Favorite 'Boring' Stock

    It's tough to teach an old dog new tricks and it doesn't look like Warren Buffett will be switching up his style anytime soon. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 5.8 million shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum over the past few trading sessions, paying between $59.80 and $61.90 between last Friday and Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. While the purchase was the first time since September the firm has raised its stake in the company, the $350 million investment brings Berkshire's totals stake in Occidental to over 200 million shares worth $12.2 billion.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Fed says interest rates poised to go ‘higher than previously anticipated.’ Here’s a simple way to profit from that

    Jerome Powell called for even higher rates in his Senate Banking Committee testimony Tuesday; that could mean even better rates for savers.