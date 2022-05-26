U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Trip.com Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022

3 min read
In this article:
  • TCOM
    Watchlist
  • TRPCF

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 1:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022 (Hong Kong time) at the address of Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the meeting. Instead, the meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on June 9, 2022 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the meeting in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.trip.com/, as well as on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at http://www.sec.gov/  and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") at http://www.hkexnews.hk. Trip.com Group has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC and published its Hong Kong annual report pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the HKEX. Trip.com Group's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can be accessed on the above-mentioned websites. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report, free of charge, by contacting Investors Relations Department, Trip.com Group Limited, Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai 200335, People's Republic of China, or by email to iremail@trip.com.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading one-stop travel platform globally, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel and get inspired, to make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, and to enjoy hassle-free, on-the-go support and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, the Company operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these factors and other risks and uncertainties is included in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Trip.com Group Limited
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 X 12229
Email: iremail@trip.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-group-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-june-30-2022-301554830.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

