TRIP.COM GROUP HOSTS "SUPER WORLD TRIP" LIVESTREAM TO PROMOTE SINGAPORE AS CHINESE OUTBOUND TRAVEL RESUMES

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to promote travel, Trip.com Group hosted the Singapore edition of its "Super World Trip" livestream series, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board ("STB") and Resorts World Sentosa ("RWS"), on 8 March 2023. The two-hour livestream session, which aimed to boost Singapore's tourism industry, featured deals for tickets to Singapore's iconic attractions such as S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Flyer and Gardens by the Bay as well as accommodation promotions with the country's top-rated hotels including Capella Singapore, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore and Equarius Hotel.

Mr Andrew Phua, Chief Representative & Executive Director for Greater China, STB said: "With China's recent resumption of outbound travel, STB is pleased to work with Trip.com Group's CTrip platform to keep Singapore top-of-mind as a trusted and vibrant destination for Chinese visitors. We welcome the return of Chinese visitors and encourage them to experience Singapore's refreshed destination offerings. We will also continue to work closely with Trip.com Group to encourage travellers across key markets to reimagine travel to Singapore as part of our SingapoReimagine marketing campaign."

Hosted by Trip.com Group's Vice President Ms. Sun Tianxu, who has hosted more than 100 livestream sessions over the past three years, the livestream session highlighted Singapore as a travel destination for world-class hospitality, shopping, culture, wellness and entertainment. Established as a global business and leisure hub, Singapore offers a wide mix of experiences such as MICE and leisure events, lifestyle offerings and family entertainment.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been using livestream events to engage travellers from the comforts of their own homes, which has become an essential pillar of Chinese e-commerce. Evidently, Singapore remains a top tourist destination for travellers from mainland China with the resumption of international travel. It is a privilege to be able to collaborate with STB and RWS on this national campaign to jumpstart Singapore's travel industry and encourage travellers to explore what Singapore has to offer," shares Ms. Sun.

Ms. Jenny Wang, Assistant Vice President, RWS, added, "We take pride in that our integrated resort brings together some of the best Singapore has to offer in one location, and are delighted to be working with STB and Trip.com Group to showcase some of Singapore's key attractions and experiences. We look forward to welcoming tourists to experience RWS for themselves."

Trip.com Group has launched various initiatives since the pandemic to lead the recovery of the travel industry, such as the "Travel On" campaign and the "BOSS Live" livestream sessions led by Trip.com Group's Co-founder and Executive Chairman James Liang. The "Super World Trip" livestream series was launched at the start of 2023 and has taken off in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

