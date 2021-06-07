U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,642.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,842.00
    +37.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,320.80
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,681.24
    -2,639.84 (-7.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.24
    -79.21 (-8.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,099.62
    +80.38 (+0.28%)
     

Trip.com Group joins the United Nations Global Compact

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, leading global travel services provider, has joined the United Nations Global Compact to inspire change. Since 17th May 2021, Trip.com Group has been committed to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and corruption.

Trip.com Group has joined the UN Global Compact's corporate responsibility initiative, representing its ongoing commitment to and pursuit of sustainable and socially responsible goals.
Trip.com Group has joined the UN Global Compact's corporate responsibility initiative, representing its ongoing commitment to and pursuit of sustainable and socially responsible goals.

Trip.com Group has joined the UN Global Compact in its aim to mobilize a global movement to create an improved world for everyone. To make this happen, the UN Global Compact will support Trip.com Group to do business responsibly by aligning strategies and operations with its ten principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

"We are very pleased to have joined the UN Global Compact in its mission to achieve a better world. In recent years, the travel industry has led efforts to unite for common causes, which is why joining the UN Global Compact to align strategies and operations was an obvious decision for our company. It has always been my firm belief that travel is such a positive force for deepening understanding between peoples and nations. We will continue in the pursuit of common aims, to look at more ways we can be more sustainable, resilient, and create a better future for our communities and societies." said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group's participation in the UN Global Compact is an obvious next step for the travel group which has previously led the travel industry with its efforts supporting various Sustainable Development Goals. These include but are not limited to promoting undeveloped destinations to boost local socioeconomic growth, assisting in carbon offsetting, empowering women, and working with the Edesia project to donate food to young children suffering from malnutrition in West African countries.

As part of its ongoing efforts, Trip.com Group donated over three million surgical masks to nations in need and most recently donated 400 oxygen generators to India to provide support during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Furthermore, Trip.com Group pledged to support UN's Women's Empowerment Principles and instills these principles at all levels of its organization. At Trip.com Group, currently female employees make up over 50% of the workforce, 41% of mid-level managerial positions and over 30% of executive posts. It has implemented various policies, ranging from support for expectant and new mothers, to generous paid leave, and the flexibility to work at home, to help capable women achieve their highest potential in their career without having to compromise on family life. Whilst these industry-leading steps have seen significant success, the company is committed to continuing to improve the status of women in the workplace.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission to "pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

Contact：Trip.com Group PR, pr@trip.com

Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)
Trip.com Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

SOURCE Trip.com Group

