Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged-tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020

The Company's China domestic business continues to show strong recovery momentum

— China domestic air ticketing business maintained positive year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

— China domestic hotel GMV maintained positive growth, with mid-to-high end domestic hotel reservations reaching double digit year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected negative impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB5.0 billion (US$761 million), representing a 40% decrease from the same period in 2019. The further narrowed decline reflects a continued recovery of China domestic business, offset by the decrease of international business.

— Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB16 million (US$2 million). Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB495 million (US$77 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 10% of net revenue.

"2020 was a challenging year. However, it also made us fundamentally stronger than ever before" said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "During the past year, we continued to innovate our products, improve service offerings, and strengthen our collaborations with partners, which led to further market share gains across our product lines. In the near term, we will focus on the domestic market in terms of supply chain, product innovation, content capabilities, quality and technology; while at the same time, we remain ambitious with a global vision to drive our sustainable growth post pandemic."

"We delivered another solid performance in the fourth quarter, despite facing industry fluctuations and weak winter seasonality" said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "We are glad to see that our domestic business continued to outpace the industry in the fourth quarter and entering into 2021. Thanks to our efficiency improvement and stringent cost control, we were able to achieve 2% non-GAAP operating profit margin for full year of 2020. The strong recovery of China domestic market demonstrates the resilience of the travel industry. We are well prepared to take on additional share when international travel opens up as well."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, benefiting from the containment of pandemic in China, the Company's domestic business has shown a strong recovery, which has contributed to substantially all of its total revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB5.0 billion (US$761 million), representing a 40% decrease from the same period in 2019. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net revenue was RMB18.3 billion (US$2.8 billion), representing a 49% decrease from 2019.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.2 billion (US$344 million), representing a 24% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 9% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, accommodation reservation revenue was RMB7.1 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing a 47% decrease from 2019. The accommodation reservation revenue accounted for 39% of the total revenue in 2020 and 38% of the total revenue in 2019.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.7 billion (US$260 million), representing a 51% decrease from the same period in 2019. Transportation ticketing revenue decreased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, transportation ticketing revenue was RMB7.1 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing a 49% decrease from 2019. The transportation ticketing revenue accounted for 39% of the total revenue in 2020 and 2019.

Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB262 million (US$40 million), representing a 67% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 20% decrease from the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, packaged-tour revenue was RMB1.2 billion (US$190 million), representing a 73% decrease from 2019. The packaged-tour revenue accounted for 7% of the total revenue in 2020 and 13% of the total revenue in 2019.

Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB307 million (US$47 million), representing a 17% decrease from the same period in 2019. Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 9% from the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, corporate travel revenue was RMB877 million (US$135 million), representing a 30% decrease from 2019. The corporate travel revenue accounted for 5% of the total revenue in 2020 and 4% of the total revenue in 2019.

Gross margin was 82% for the fourth quarter of 2020, which increased from 79% for the same period in 2019 and 81% for the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in 2019.

Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 20% to RMB2.2 billion (US$331 million) from the same period in 2019 and increased by 8% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses related to product development personnel. Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 44% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 38% of the net revenue, which increased from 29% for the same period of 2019 and 32% for the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, product development expenses decreased by 28% to RMB7.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) from 2019 and accounted for 42% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses accounted for 37% of the net revenue, which increased from 27% in 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 50% to RMB1.2 billion (US$189 million) from the same period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 9% from the previous quarter. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 25% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 24% of the net revenue, which decreased from 29% in the same period in 2019 and increased from 20% in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, sales and marketing expenses decreased by 53% to RMB4.4 billion (US$675 million) from 2019 and accounted for 24% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses accounted for 23% of the net revenue, which decreased from 26% in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 20% to RMB676 million (US$104 million) from the same period in 2019 and increased by 34% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in general and administrative personnel related expenses and the allowance for credit losses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 accounted for 14% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 9% of the net revenue, which increased from 8% for the same period in 2019 and 5% for the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, general and administrative expenses increased by 11% to RMB3.6 billion (US$557 million) from 2019 and accounted for 20% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 16% of the net revenue, which increased from 7% in 2019.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB16 million (US$2 million), compared to the income of RMB580 million in the same period in 2019 and RMB790 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB495 million (US$77 million), compared to RMB1.0 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, loss from operations was RMB1.4 billion (US$218 million), compared to income of RMB5.0 billion in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB450 million (US$69 million), compared to RMB6.8 billion in 2019.

Operating margin was 0% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 7% in the same period in 2019, and 14% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was 10%, compared to 12% in the same period in 2019 and 24% in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, operating margin was -8%, compared to 14% in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was 2%, compared to 19% in 2019.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB163 million (US$25 million), compared to RMB364 million in the same period of 2019 and RMB245 million in the previous quarter. The change in our effective tax rate was primarily due to change in the non-taxable income of the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, income tax expense was RMB355 million (US$54 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion in 2019.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.0 billion (US$155 million), compared to net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB2.0 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB1.6 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB1.1 billion (US$165 million), compared to RMB1.2 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB3.2 billion (US$497 million), compared to net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB7.0 billion in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB913 million (US$139 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB6.5 billion in 2019.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.65 (US$0.25) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.75 (US$0.27) for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, diluted losses per ADS were RMB5.40 (US$0.83). Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP diluted losses per ADS were RMB1.52 (US$0.23).

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB59.6 billion (US$9.1 billion).

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets















(In millions, except share and per share data)









































December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)

















ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,747



19,415



2,975

Short-term investments

23,058



24,820



3,804

Accounts receivable, net

7,661



4,119



631

Prepayments and other current assets

15,489



9,657



1,480





















Total current assets

67,955



58,011



8,890





















Property, equipment and software

6,135



5,780



886

Intangible assets and land use rights

13,264



13,344



2,046

Right-of-use asset

1,207



987



151

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,056

million and RMB15,357

million as of December 31,2019 and 2020, respectively)

51,278



47,943



7,348

Goodwill

58,308



59,353



9,096

Other long-term assets

1,046



436



67

Deferred tax asset

976



1,395



214





















Total assets

200,169



187,249



28,698





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

30,516



33,665



5,159

Accounts payable

12,294



4,506



691

Advances from customers

11,675



7,605



1,166

Other current liabilities

14,697



12,593



1,929

Total current liabilities

69,182



58,369



8,945





















Deferred tax liability

3,592



3,574



548

Long-term debt

19,537



22,718



3,482

Long-term lease liability

749



618



95

Other long-term liabilities

264



403



62





















Total liabilities

93,324



85,682



13,132





















MEZZANINE EQUITY

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,142



-



-





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

103,442



100,354



15,380





















Non-controlling interests

2,261



1,213



186





















Total shareholders' equity

105,703



101,567



15,566





















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'

equity

200,169



187,249



28,698

Trip.com Group Limited





















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















(In millions, except share and per share data)





















































Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

RMB (million) RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)





















Revenue:























Accommodation reservation

2,968



2,479



2,244



344

Transportation ticketing

3,470



1,904



1,699



260

Packaged-tour

800



326



262



40

Corporate travel

373



282



307



47

Others

732



473



454



70



























Total revenue

8,343



5,464



4,966



761



























Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(8)



(2)



(2)



(0)



























Net revenue

8,335



5,462



4,964



761



























Cost of revenue

(1,728)



(1,029)



(910)



(139)



























Gross profit

6,607



4,433



4,054



622



































Operating expenses: ...

























Product development **

(2,694)



(2,008)



(2,162)



(331)



Sales and marketing **

(2,487)



(1,130)



(1,232)



(189)



General and administrative **

(846)



(505)



(676)



(104)































Total operating expenses

(6,027)



(3,643)



(4,070)



(624)































Income/(loss) from operations

580



790



(16)



(2)































Interest income

536



642



429



66



Interest expense

(387)



(430)



(377)



(58)



Other income *

1,775



1,019



769



118































Income before income tax expense and equity in

income of affiliates

2,504



2,021



805



124































Income tax expense *

(364)



(245)



(163)



(25)



Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates

(147)



(195)



318



49































Net income

1,993



1,581



960



148































Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

38



(3)



44



7



Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-

controlling interests

(23)



-



-



-































Net income attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited

2,008



1,578



1,004



155































Comprehensive income attributable to Trip.com

Group Limited

2,188



1,618



1,471



225































Earnings per ordinary share

























- Basic

27.03



21.05



13.32



2.04



- Diluted

25.82



20.86



13.20



2.02































Earnings per ADS

























- Basic

3.38



2.63



1.67



0.26



- Diluted

3.23



2.61



1.65



0.25































Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

























- Basic

74,261,842



75,084,894



75,371,104



75,371,104



- Diluted

80,426,008



77,482,061



76,141,989



76,141,989



- Diluted-non GAAP

77,664,621



75,656,223



76,141,989



76,141,989































** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:

















Product development

240



272



260



40



Sales and marketing

38



45



43



7



General and administrative

165



214



208



32































* Fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes included in Net income is as follow:









Fair value income of equity securities investments

and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax

(1,265)



(710)



(452)



(69)































The fair value income of RMB452 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 represents an equity securities investments fair value income of RMB543 million, net of tax of RMB-

45 million, and the exchangeable senior notes fair value loss of RMB136 million.

Trip.com Group Limited

















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















(In millions, except % and per share data)

































































Quarter Ended December 31, 2020





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (2,162) -44%

260 5%

(1,902) -38%



Sales and marketing (1,232) -25%

43 1%

(1,189) -24%



General and administrative (676) -14%

208 4%

(468) -9%



Total operating expenses (4,070) -82%

511 10%

(3,559) -72%

























(Loss)/Income from operations (16) 0%

511 10%

495 10%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes, net of tax benefit of RMB45 million 452 9%

(452) -9%

- -

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 1,004 20%

59 1%

1,063 21%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 13.20



0.77



13.97



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.65



0.10



1.75



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.25



0.02



0.27



















































Quarter Ended September 30, 2020





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (2,008) -37%

272 5%

(1,736) -32%



Sales and marketing (1,130) -21%

45 1%

(1,085) -20%



General and administrative (505) -9%

214 4%

(291) -5%



Total operating expenses (3,643) -67%

531 10%

(3,112) -57%

























Income from operations 790 14%

531 10%

1,321 24%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes, net of tax expense of RMB75 million 710 13%

(710) -13%

- -

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 1,578 29%

(179) -3%

1,399 26%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 20.86



(2.30)



18.56



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 2.61



(0.29)



2.32



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.38



(0.04)



0.34



















































Quarter Ended December 31, 2019





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (2,694) -32%

240 3%

(2,454) -29%



Sales and marketing (2,487) -30%

38 0%

(2,449) -29%



General and administrative (846) -10%

165 2%

(681) -8%



Total operating expenses (6,027) -72%

443 5%

(5,584) -67%

























Income from operations 580 7%

443 5%

1,023 12%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

expense of RMB62 million 1,265 15%

(1,265) -15%

- -

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 2,008 24%

(822) -10%

1,186 14%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 25.82



(10.31)



15.51



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.23



(1.29)



1.94



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.46



(0.19)



0.28

















































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:























Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5250 on December 31, 2020 published

by the Federal Reserve Board.



Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income















(In millions, except share and per share data)









































Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)

















Revenue:

















Accommodation reservation

13,514



7,132



1,093

Transportation ticketing

13,952



7,146



1,095

Packaged-tour

4,534



1,241



190

Corporate travel

1,255



877



135

Others

2,461



1,931



296





















Total revenue

35,716



18,327



2,809





















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(50)



(11)



(2)





















Net revenue

35,666



18,316



2,807





















Cost of revenue

(7,372)



(4,031)



(618)





















Gross profit

28,294



14,285



2,189





















Operating expenses:

















Product development **

(10,670)



(7,667)



(1,175)

Sales and marketing **

(9,295)



(4,405)



(675)

General and administrative **

(3,289)



(3,636)



(557)





















Total operating expenses

(23,254)



(15,708)



(2,407)





















Income/(loss) from operations

5,040



(1,423)



(218)





















Interest income

2,094



2,187



335

Interest expense

(1,677)



(1,716)



(263)

Other income/(expense) *

3,630



(273)



(42)





















Income/(loss) before income tax expense and equity in

income of affiliates

9,087



(1,225)



(188)





















Income tax expense *

(1,742)



(355)



(54)

Equity in loss of affiliates

(347)



(1,689)



(259)





















Net income/(loss)

6,998



(3,269)



(501)





















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

57



62



10

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling

interests

(44)



(40)



(6)





















Net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

7,011



(3,247)



(497)





















Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com

Group Limited

6,988



(3,350)



(513)





















Earnings/(losses) per ordinary share

















- Basic

98.78



(43.21)



(6.62)

- Diluted

92.02



(43.21)



(6.62)





















Earnings/(losses) per ADS

















- Basic

12.35



(5.40)



(0.83)

- Diluted

11.50



(5.40)



(0.83)





















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

















- Basic

70,983,996



75,111,026



75,111,026

- Diluted

80,244,014



75,111,026



75,111,026

- Diluted-non GAAP

80,244,014



75,111,026



75,111,026





















** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:













Product development

919



964



148

Sales and marketing

144



159



24

General and administrative

651



750



115





















* Fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes included in Net income/(loss) is as follow:

Fair value (income)/loss of equity securities investments

and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax

(2,198)



461



71





















The fair value loss of RMB461 million by the year ended December 31, 2020 represents an equity securities investments fair value income of RMB407 million,

net of tax of RMB-151 million, and the exchangeable senior notes fair value loss of RMB1.0 billion.

Trip.com Group Limited

















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















(In millions, except share and per share data)

































































Year Ended December 31, 2020





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

























Product development (7,667) -42%

964 5%

(6,703) -37%



Sales and marketing (4,405) -24%

159 1%

(4,246) -23%



General and administrative (3,636) -20%

750 4%

(2,886) -16%



Total operating expenses (15,708) -86%

1,873 10%

(13,835) -76%

























(Loss)/income from operations (1,423) -8%

1,873 10%

450 2%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes, net of tax benefit of RMB151 million (461) -3%

461 3%

- -

























Net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders (3,247) -18%

2,334 13%

(913) -5%

























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (43.21)



31.07



(12.14)



























Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (5.40)



3.88



(1.52)



























Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.83)



0.59



(0.23)



















































Year Ended December 31, 2019





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

























Product development (10,670) -30%

919 3%

(9,751) -27%



Sales and marketing (9,295) -26%

144 0%

(9,151) -26%



General and administrative (3,289) -9%

651 2%

(2,638) -7%



Total operating expenses (23,254) -65%

1,714 5%

(21,540) -60%

























Income from operations 5,040 14%

1,714 5%

6,754 19%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

expense of RMB136 million 2,198 6%

(2,198) -6%

- -

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 7,011 20%

(484) -1%

6,527 18%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 92.02



(6.03)



85.99



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 11.50



(0.75)



10.75



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 1.65



(0.11)



1.54

















































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:























Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5250 on December 31, 2020 published by the

Federal Reserve Board.



