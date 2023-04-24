Trip.com and Macao Government Tourism Office join hands to promote the city's glamour

Promo codes up for grab in the "See You in Macao" campaign



SINGAPORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com today announced the launch of "See You in Macao" campaign to promote Macao as a destination choice for leisure and business. To elevate their travel experiences they plan for their next perfect trip, the campaign will offer international travelers discounts for hotel bookings in Macao, a city known for its multi-cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and world-class culinary scene.

Trip.com users who book a stay of two consecutive nights or more at selected hotels marked with a "Macao Bonus" tag using the promo code will enjoy an SGD 100 with a maximum discount of up to 50% during the promotion period from April 19 to June 30.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office said: "We invite travelers from around the world to explore the multifaceted charm of Macao, and we are confident that the 'See You in Macao' campaign will provide them with a wonderful opportunity to do so. With Macao's unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment, this vibrant destination offers something for every traveler. We will continue to collaborate with our trusted partners on co-marketing campaigns with the aim of empowering visitors with most up-to-date travel information and exciting deals."

Edison Chen, Vice President of Trip.com Group, said: "Macao is a truly unique destination, and we are committed to promoting tourism in this amazing city. By providing our users with discounts on hotel stays in Macao, we hope to encourage more people to visit and experience everything this city has to offer. We are excited to be part of the Macao Government Tourism Office's tourism subsidy programme and look forward to more exciting partnerships to help drive tourism growth in Macao.

Mr Chen added: "We first started this collaboration with the Macao Government Tourism Office on our Ctrip platform, a sub-brand of Trip.com Group. It was proven to be a huge success. As we have seen a significant increase in search volumes and bookings among travellers across various markets in recent months, we are excited to have extended the partnership to our Trip.com platform for travelers from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and worldwide. The demand to travel remains high and we look forward to more collaborations with various tourism boards to promote the beauty of travel in the coming months."

Macao is home to 20 monuments and urban squares which were collectively inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2005, and is also named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017. Now, Macao has geared itself up with new attractions and large-scale events for worldwide travellers, such as the 70th Anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix, Light Up Macao 2023, 33rd Macao Arts Festival, plentiful newly opened hotels and conference facilities, world-class exhibitions, concerts, and many more.

For more information about the "See You in Macao" campaign, including the terms and conditions, please visit https://sg.trip.com/sale/w/4889/macao.html?locale=en-SG

