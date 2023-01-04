Trip.com and Save the Children Hong Kong Invited Grassroots Families from Sham Shui Po to Visit Ocean Park Hong Kong during Christmas

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com and Save the Children Hong Kong invited 66 local families living in Sham Shui Po to visit Ocean Park Hong Kong on December 23, 2022 and to provide more opportunities for parent-child interaction during Christmas and healthy development for those children.

Through the Spark of Life Programme developed by Save the Children Hong Kong, 66 participants in the Sham Shui Po community were invited. Together with 17 volunteers from Trip.com and Save the Children Hong Kong, a total of 83 people participated in the activity.

Trip.com staffs had lunch with the invited families and engaged in personal exchanges while enjoying the Christmas atmosphere. After lunch, all of the participants visited the Explorer R Experience Centre within the park in the hope that, through the virtual games and multimedia interactive attractions of the Experience Centre, the children would learn about nature and environmental protection and share some fun and educational family time!

"Save the Children Hong Kong is thankful for Trip.com's generosity in supporting our ongoing efforts to help the most vulnerable children in Hong Kong thrive. This activity will certainly bring joy and cheer to the children and families in the holiday season," says Ms. Carol Szeto, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong. "As the world's first and leading independent children's organisation, we are dedicated to serving underprivileged children in Hong Kong and around the world. Through our domestic programme, we hope to empower children from low-income families for a brighter future."

Ms. Fian Leung, HMT (Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao) Regional Operation Director & Hong Kong Sourcing Team Lead of Trip.com said: "Although Trip.com is an international travel agency, we seek to better understand and support local communities in every market and thus help the vulnerable among society. We are delighted to work with Save the Children Hong Kong to enable our staffs to share exchanges with local families in Sham Shui Po! Through this activity, we look forward to making all invited families feel the joyful atmosphere of Christmas and leave the children a sweet memory of the holiday!"

In addition to Hong Kong, Trip.com has also launched Christmas-themed Corporate Social Responsibility activities in South Korea and Japan: Trip.com (Korea) handed out blankets to those in need, especially migrants and multicultural single parent families, to bring winter warmth, while Trip.com (Japan) sent holiday gifts to children in orphanages and plans to go on a spring outing together in 2023.

