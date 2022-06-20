U.S. markets closed

TRIP.COM TAKES ON THAILAND TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST EVER 'TRIP.BEST' LIST

·3 min read

Eight dedicated themes feature 24 exclusively curated lists of content

Popular holiday hotspot of Thailand chosen to showcase new 'Trip.Best' feature

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online travel provider Trip.com has chosen Thailand to launch its first ever 'Trip.Best' list to enable its global users to choose from the very best hotel experiences the country has to offer.

The new Trip.com feature for users exclusively curates an extensive range of hotels to provide them with the best options available to make the best of their trips - faster and easier. 'Trip.Best' will be rolled out to include the most popular destinations around the world but has begun by taking on Thailand to showcase its ease of use.

The first round 'Trip.Best' list introduces Thailand's top hotels to Trip.com's global users from the country's four most popular tourism destinations of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Samui. Thanks to comprehensive feedback from Trip.com users, professional evaluations and public praise, Trip.com has been able to create 24 easy to understand and navigate lists, arranged into eight specially chosen themes - Luxury, Upscale, Family, Instagram-worthy, Scenic, Local experience, Villas, and Gourmet & Shopping.

This enables users to carefully select exactly the right hotel for their own tailor-made trip. Using the new search option, they can choose hotels which feature everything from theme parks to rooftop bars and from snorkelling to spa experiences and ocean views, from among the more than 200 Thai hotels listed in 'Trip.Best'.

As one of the world's favourite holiday hotspots, exotic and beautiful Thailand has recovered rapidly since the country eased its travel restrictions earlier this year and Trip.com data shows there is soaring demand from its users wanting to travel to it for family holidays and trips for couples.

Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com said: "We want everyone to get the very best from Trip.com, which is why our new 'Trip.Best' feature will focus on Thailand - a world-renowned destination.

"We're confident this will provide the best places to go, where to stay and what to experience throughout Thailand for all Trip.com users - and we look forward to making this feature a firm favourite for many more top destinations around the world."

Among the top hotels included in the new 'Trip.Best' feature are Instagram-worthy stays at The Peninsula Bangkok, with its stunning infinity pool, the serenely luxurious Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, complete with breathtaking ocean views and the exclusive Sinae Phuket Luxury Hotel in Phuket.

Families looking for fun-filled places to stay can choose from among 'Trip.Best' listed Thai hotels, including Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, which offers visitors a breathtaking view of the ocean, the rockin' Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, and the up-scale Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

Travellers looking for hotels which offer more authentic local stays can take their pick from a wide selection curated by 'Trip.Best' including the Thai architectural gem of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, and in Chiang Mai, the cosy luxury of the Phra Singh Village and the mix of traditional design and modern luxury of the Phor Liang Meun Terracotta Arts Hotel.

For more information on 'Trip.Best', please visit the campaign page.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com)
(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com)

 

SOURCE Trip.com

