Trip.com (TCOM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $48, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the travel services company had gained 9.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trip.com in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.63, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, up 20.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $7.35 billion, indicating changes of +8.03% and +17.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Trip.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Trip.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

