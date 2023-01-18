U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,060.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,654.00
    +29.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.64
    +1.46 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0072 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1710
    +0.9630 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,245.10
    -21.87 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    +2.15 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.74
    +1.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Destinations Award the Best of the Best Places to Travel in 2023

·7 min read

Dubai Remains World's Most Popular Destination for 2nd Year in a Row

Cuba, Asia-Pacific Trending Big for 2023

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commence the 2023 travel and hospitality awards season, Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today reveals its Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Destination Awards. Every year, Tripadvisor analyzes the millions of reviews submitted on its platform over the past 12-months by a global community of hundreds of millions of travelers to uncover the best guidance for everyone looking to make amazing memories on their next holiday or vacation.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)
(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor)

Rather than relying on a cadre of tourism editors to tout what they believe are the best destinations worldwide for a vacation, Tripadvisor's rankings are based on insights from millions of real travelers who visited these destinations in the past year and left their feedback on Tripadvisor. All the Tripadvisor community's favorite travel destinations of 2022, plus their recommendations of the best places to travel in 2023 can be found here.

"We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor. "Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we're seeing a lot of Americans excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years. Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travelers' minds, while places like Alaska and Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest."

This year, the Travelers' Choice Destinations span six subcategories: Popular Destinations, Trending Destinations, Food Destinations, Best Places to Ski, Nature Destinations and Best Places for Culture.

On Tripadvisor's perennial Popular Destinations list, showcasing travelers' favorite destinations overall from the past year, Dubai maintains its No. 1 spot for the second year in a row. As a global hub of luxury hospitality and cutting-edge architecture, the "City of Gold" offers world-class retail and culture catering to the wants and needs of travelers from all over. In the U.S., New York City is back on top after dropping to No. 5 last year as the result of the pandemic. All the Popular Destinations can be seen here.

Cuba is the No. 1 Trending Destination in the world for 2023; this category reveals destinations with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise. Since the U.S. eased some travel restrictions in May, and with the addition of new direct flight routes, appetite among travelers for Cuba has been surging on Tripadvisor. Known for old-world architecture and rich history, the island offers fascinating opportunities for cultural exchange. This is followed by Hoi An, Vietnam, at No. 2 and Mauritius at No. 3. Asia is the top trending region in this category, taking half of the top 10 spots. Closer to home, Juneau, Alaska, made its debut as the No. 1 Trending Destination in the United States for 2023. Located at the base of Mount Juneau, this is the perfect place for a journey into the gorgeous Alaskan wilderness. All the Trending Destinations can be seen here.

In addition to popularity, Tripadvisor is also awarding destinations based on top travel interests: food, skiing, nature, and culture. As many plan trips around opportunities to enjoy cuisine, we have issued the best Food Destinations list, highlighting locales known for their cuisine as well as those known for their burgeoning dining scenes. Unsurprisingly, Rome is the No. 1 Food Destination for 2023, while New Orleans tops the U.S. list. All the Best Food Destinations can be seen here.

A particularly timely category, with droves of travelers currently in search of epic ski trips, Tripadvisor unveils the Best Places to Ski, according to those who hit the slopes in 2022. With its stunning landscape and down-to-earth mountain culture, Whistler, Canada, is the No. 1 Ski Destination in the world this year. Meanwhile, Jackson, Wyoming, is the best in the U.S. (No. 2 in North America) for the second consecutive year. From regular, cross-country, snowcat, and even heli-skiing, Jackson has it all. All the Best Places to Ski can be seen here.

New for 2023: the best Nature Destinations. It's no secret that destinations abundant in fresh air and pristine nature rose in popularity throughout the pandemic, and although big cities are back, the appetite for outdoor adventure remains strong. In this inaugural category, Mauritius is the No. 1 Nature Destination. A tropical island paradise 1,200 miles off the coast of southeast Africa, Mauritius is home to waterfalls, wildlife areas, and national parks, making it a nature lover's perfect getaway. All the Best Nature Destinations can be seen here.

Another new category this year is the Best Places for Culture, celebrating the top places people visit to engage with local history and cultural activities. While every city has its own unique culture, this list reveals travelers' absolute favorite getaways for a cultural trip, headlined by Fes, Morocco, at No. 1. This walled city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site harkening back to medieval times with the ancient maze-like quarters of the Medina to Fes el-Bali and the four imposing Gates of Fes, with their distinctive Moroccan tile work. All the Best Places for Culture can be seen here.

"Above all, travelers are seeking out new adventures this year, and our Travelers' Choice 2023 Destinations list reflects the very best places chosen by our devoted community," Firshein said. "The diverse range of choices offer opportunities for cultural immersion, incredible culinary experiences, awe-inspiring natural wonders, and more—it's really the ultimate reference guide for travelers dreaming about where to go next." 

Top 10 Trending Destinations in the World

  1. Cuba

  2. Hoi An, Vietnam

  3. Mauritius

  4. Siem Reap, Cambodia

  5. Chiang Mai, Thailand

  6. Grand Cayman, Caribbean

  7. Fes, Morocco

  8. Baku, Azerbaijan

  9. Kathmandu, Nepal

  10. Krakow, Poland

Top 10 Trending Destinations in the U.S.

  1. Juneau, Alaska

  2. Page, Arizona

  3. Salem, Massachusetts

  4. Sonoma, California

  5. Tierra Verde, Florida

  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  7. San Juan Island, Washington

  8. Camden, Maine

  9. Galena, Illinois

  10. Whitefish, Montana

See all of the best places to travel for 2023, across all six subcategories here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations

Methodology
The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards honor travelers' favorite destinations worldwide based on the quality and quantity of ratings and reviews, specific to each award subcategory, for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations from travelers globally on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between November 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022.

Note to Editor
Don't miss activities in each destination were selected by Tripadvisor's editorial team based on highly-rated things to do, according to traveler reviews, in each destination.

About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.tripadvisor.com, www.viator.com, www.thefork.com, www.flipkey.comwww.holidaylettings.co.uk and www.cruisecritic.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2022
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-travelers-choice-destinations-award-the-best-of-the-best-places-to-travel-in-2023-301723963.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Recommended Stories

  • The Best and Worst Airlines of 2022

    No one airline had a particularly good year. Blame staffing shortages, aggressive scheduling, bad weather and big crowds.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • After the Biggest-Ever Booking Day for P&O, Is It Time to Buy Carnival Stock?

    Part of the Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) brand, P&O Cruises just reported its strongest booking day ever. It's officially wave season, a period following the winter holiday season when travelers can purchase cruise packages at a discount. Let's take a closer look at Carnival, and why I think the cruise line stock remains a buy amid snowballing revenge travel demand (people making up for lost travel time during the pandemic).

  • Ryanair CEO O'Leary sees no sign of recession

    LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier Ryanair is not seeing any signs of recession, Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain. January blues helped drive holiday bookings, O'Leary told reporters in London, noting that his airline, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, took more than 2 million bookings last weekend, its most ever in a two-day period. Referring to talk of a looming recession in Britain and a slowdown elsewhere in Europe, O'Leary said: "We see no signs of it at the moment."

  • 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

    With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change That's More Severe Than Carnival's

    The cruise line has has changed all its main dining room menus, but that's not the move that Royal Caribbean passengers will be the most upset about.

  • This U.S. River Cruise Line Is Offering Free Airfare As Part of Its 50th-anniversary Celebration

    Plus passengers can score deals of up to $1,200 off per stateroom.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

    These companies aren't doing nearly as badly as their recent stock market performances might suggest.

  • United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

    United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the stock market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. United predicted that its first-quarter earnings per share will easily top analysts' expectations.

  • UPDATE 2-United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023

    United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand, sending its shares higher. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52 per share last year. United shares rose 4% to $53.22 in extended trading.

  • Exclusive: New shops headed to Florida Mall, Orlando Premium Outlets

    Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), the Indianapolis-based operator of three of metro Orlando's most prominent retail shopping centers, has announced a wave of newcomers for those properties. Orlando Business Journal has learned the mall powerhouse has inked 11 new retailers and restaurants combined for The Florida Mall, Orlando International Premium Outlets and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets, with openings planned between now and this summer — including a few new-to-market and internationally-based concepts. Why this matters: Robust leasing activity for Orlando's tourist-area retail properties suggests retailers remain bullish on the metro's enduring pull as a travel destination and that consumers will continue to spend, despite economic headwinds such as inflation and rising interest rates.

  • United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand, sending its shares higher. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52 per share last year. United shares rose 4% to $53.22 in extended trading.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • Don’t let technology issues ruin your trip abroad: Here’s a list of travel-tech do’s and don’ts

    Here's how to plan for phone service, credit cards other technology before you head overseas — and what to do if there are glitches along the way.

  • Off-Las Vegas Strip Cannabis Hotel Has Another Adult Surprise

    The property, located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip, will cater to upscale marijuana smokers and will be Sin City's first cannabis-friendly hotel

  • Near miss at New York's JFK airport rattles fliers

    The pilots of a Delta Air Lines flight hit the brakes and narrowly avoided a potentially catastrophic collision with an American Airlines plane at New York's JFK airport Friday night. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the investigation and how quick action may have saved hundreds of lives.

  • Qantas Flight Lands Safely on Single Engine After Issuing Mayday Call Over Tasman Sea

    A Qantas passenger jet issued a mayday alert after over the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, January 18, according to flight tracking technology.Images provided to Storyful by FlightRadar24 shows a Boeing 737-838 began issuing what is known as a “squawk 7700” alert as it neared its destination in Sydney.The aircraft experienced an issue with one of its engines roughly three hours and 50 minutes into its flight from Auckland, New Zealand, and issued the mayday alert shortly afterwards, according to local media reports citing a Qantas spokesperson.“While in flight, engine shutdowns are rare, and would naturally be concerning for passengers, our pilots are trained to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.The plane landed safely in Sydney roughly 30 minutes after issuing the mayday call, tracking by FlightRadar24 shows.Passengers described feeling a “slight shudder” as the engine stopped, before crew told them about a “slight malfunction”. The passengers are reported not to have known about the mayday call until the plane landed safely. Credit: FlightRadar24 via Storyful

  • Nepal plane crash streamed on Facebook

    Cell phone video shows Yeti Airlines passenger Sonu Jaiswa smiling as the plane approached the runway in Nepal on Sunday. That's when the plane tilted to the left and quickly crashed. (Jan. 17)

  • BurgerFi opens restaurant in Newark Liberty Airport

    BurgerFi International Inc. announced the opening of its first restaurant at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). "Exposure in airports substantially increases brand awareness with the thousands of travelers passing by the footprint daily," Steve Lieber, BurgerFi's Vice President of Franchise and Business Development said. "BurgerFi gives travelers a better burger option and alleviates the stress of finding the right meal before a flight."

  • Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development

    The fast-growing destination in Saudia Arabia has plans for a major museum and a 13.7-mile tramway.