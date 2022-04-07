U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.05
    +9.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,530.99
    +34.48 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,865.78
    -23.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.81
    -20.13 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.44
    -0.79 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9700
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,661.99
    -201.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.47
    +8.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Triple-I: 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast to be 'Above-Normal'

·4 min read

ST. JOHNS, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An above-normal level of tropical cyclone activity is projected for 2022 in the Atlantic basin, according to a forecast released today by Colorado State University's (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)
Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)

"All it takes is one storm to make it an active season for you and your family, so the time to prepare is now."

Led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, PhD, also a non-resident scholar at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team anticipates 19 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes during the 2022 season, which starts on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. A typical season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season produced the third-most named storms on record. Seven of last year's 21 named storms were hurricanes, with four reaching major hurricane intensity. Major hurricanes are defined as those with wind speeds reaching Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Eight named storms made U.S. landfall last year, including Category 4 Hurricane Ida which battered the central Gulf Coast and then brought devastating flooding to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 2021 was also the seventh consecutive year where at least one named storm formed in either April or May.

"The widespread damage the U.S. experienced last year from tropical systems highlighted the importance of being financially protected from catastrophic losses and that includes having adequate levels of property insurance and flood coverage. In fact, we not only saw historic levels of flooding in coastal areas in 2021, but throughout inland communities as well. All it takes is one storm to make it an active season for you and your family, so it is time to prepare as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's start nears," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I.

"This is an ideal time for homeowners and business owners to review their policies with an insurance professional to ensure they have the right amount and types of coverage, allowing them to be financially protected from property damage caused by either wind or water," Kevelighan added. "That also means exploring whether they need flood coverage, which is not part of a standard homeowners, condo, renters or business insurance policy. Additionally, homeowners can make their residences more resilient to windstorms and torrential rain by installing roof tie-downs and a good drainage system."

Flood policies are offered through FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and several private insurers. The installation of a wind-rated garage door and storm shutters also boost a home's resilience to a hurricane's damaging winds, according to the Triple-I, and can potentially provide savings on a homeowners insurance premium.

Private-passenger vehicles damaged or destroyed by either wind or flooding are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy.

Through its Resilience Accelerator and other educational materials, the Triple-I offers numerous hurricane season preparedness tips. These include:

  • Developing a photo/video inventory of your possessions and your home's exterior, which will ease the claims-filing process

  • Preparing a hurricane emergency kit with a minimum two-week supply of essential items, such as drinking water, non-perishable food and COVID-19 safety items (face coverings, hand sanitizer)

  • Creating an evacuation plan well before any storm warnings are issued

Klotzbach said that the low probability of a significant El Niño in the Pacific, indicates another active Atlantic hurricane season is likely on the horizon, and there is an "above-average probability" for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental U.S. coastlines and in the Caribbean.

"While tropical Atlantic water temperatures are currently near their long-term averages, the warmer-than-normal subtropical eastern Atlantic typically forces a weaker subtropical high and associated weaker winds blowing across the tropical Atlantic. These conditions then lead to warmer waters in the tropical Atlantic for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season," Klotzbach stated.

CSU's 2022 forecast calls for a 71 percent chance of a major hurricane making a mainland U.S. landfall, 47 percent for the U.S. East Coast including the Florida peninsula, and 46 percent for the Gulf Coast from the Florida peninsula westward to Brownsville, Texas.

FACTS & STATISTICS:
Hurricanes

CONSUMER INFORMATION:
Catastrophes: Insurance Issues

Hurricane Season Insurance Checklist
How to Prepare for Hurricane Season
Hurricane Season Insurance Guide
Hurricane and Windstorm Deductibles
Understanding Your Insurance Deductible
Preparing an Effective Evacuation Plan
Settling Insurance Claims After a Disaster
Spotlight on Flood Insurance
Facts About Flood Insurance
Recovering from a Flood

INFOGRAPHICS:
What are Hurricane Deductibles?
How to Prepare for Hurricane Season
How to File a Flood Insurance Claim
Is Your Business Ready for Peak Hurricane Season

EXTERNAL RESOURCES:
FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)
NFIP Information for Insurance Agents

RELATED VIDEOS:
Dr. Klotzbach Discusses 2022 Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Forecast
Hurricane Insurance Guide
Insurance Check-Up: Homeowners and Hurricane/Flood Insurance
Create a Home Inventory

The Triple-I has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel. Information about Triple-I mobile apps can be found here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-i-2022-atlantic-hurricane-season-forecast-to-be-above-normal-301520283.html

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’ Begins Today. Everything You Need to Know—and Why It Matters.

    It’s time for the Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christens the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory located in Austin, Texas. Here’s what to expect coming out of Austin for the next couple of days, along with some recent history. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock was crashing on Thursday with shares plunging 24.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. The steep decline came after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from "hold" to "sell" and slashed his price target from $16 to $1.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • The tax breaks backing Plug Power's new $93 million factory

    Plug Power Inc. is seeking millions of dollars in tax exemptions and other financial assistance to offset its big investment at the Vista Technology Campus. The requests, which are pending before the Albany County Industrial Development Agency, are separate from the millions of dollars in tax exemptions that have been awarded to an LLC controlled by Joe Nicolla, president of Columbia Development Cos., who put the Plug Power deal together with assistance from county and town officials. The facilities will house Plug Power's fast-growing GenDrive business unit, which manufacturers fuel cells that power forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment for customers such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.