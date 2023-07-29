Triple-core SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches from Florida, lands boosters at Cape Canaveral

Some Space Coast residents were likely awoken by the deep rumble of 27 SpaceX Merlin engines at Kennedy Space Center late Friday.

At 11:04 p.m. EDT, a Falcon Heavy rocket – essentially three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together – produced five million pounds of thrust to lift off from pad 39A on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean. The heavy-class rocket boosted Jupiter 3, the largest communications satellite ever built by Maxar Technologies, to geostationary orbit for EchoStar.

Did the boosters land at the Cape?

In signature SpaceX style, about three minutes into Falcon Heavy's flight, the twin side boosters shut down and separated from the center core to somersault and beeline back toward the Cape. The return trip generated sonic booms which could be heard – and felt – throughout the Space Coast and across Central Florida between eight and 10 minutes after liftoff.

The near-simultaneous booster landings occurred seconds apart at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2. Though Friday marked the third time SpaceX has executed the double booster ballet this year, it's still a relatively rare experience, having only been completed six times since Falcon Heavy began flying in 2018.

Friday's liftoff marked the 38th to fly from the Space Coast this year.

What was the payload?

Ahead of launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center in July, the Jupiter 3 communications satellite, built by Maxar for EchoStar, was loaded inside a specialized container for transport from California to Florida aboard an Antonov AN-124-100, one of the world's largest cargo planes.

Kuiper investment: Amazon to build $120 million Kuiper satellite processing facility at KSC

Roughly the size of a school bus, the Jupiter 3 satellite is the largest ever built by Maxar. Weighing in around nine tons, with its solar arrays fully deployed, it nearly matches the wingspan of a commercial airliner.

The massive satellite was delivered to the Space Coast last month with the help of an Antonov AN-124, one of the world's largest cargo aircraft specifically designed for transporting oversized and heavy loads for commercial and military operations.

Jupiter 3 will join a fleet of Hughes Network Systems satellites to deliver broadband internet to rural and remote locations.

Story continues

"Jupiter 3 will enable us to serve more customers, especially where cable and fiber can't, so they can do everything they want – including work at home, study online, play games, engage in their communities, and stay in touch with family and friends," Hamid Akhavan, CEO of Hughes's parent company EchoStar, said in a release.

HughesNet currently boasts more than a million customers across North and South America. The addition of the Jupiter 3 satellite should increase that capacity by hundreds of thousands more.

When's the next launch?

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

The next liftoff expected from the Space Coast is tentatively set to be another SpaceX Falcon 9 with more Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Timing on when that launch is set to fly is still undetermined because SpaceX has yet to confirm the mission's existence or a targeted launch date with the Eastern Range.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Triple-core SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches from Florida, lands boosters