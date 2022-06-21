Triple Hair Group announces strategic arrangement with leading US compounding company Pharmacy Solutions

Triple Hair Inc.

MONTREAL, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Pharmacy Solutions to compound Triple Hair’s hair growth products in the United States. Alopecia is an under-served global market of USD 7.8 billion in 2021, estimated to reach USD 14.2 billion in 2028.

“This is truly game-changing for Triple Hair, to have Pharmacy Solutions as a strategic partner for the development and sales of our hair growth products in the US,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “This agreement has multiple benefits. It allows us to offer our patented triple combination hair growth product and our two over-the-counter brands, RIZN and Plenty Natural, available to hair loss sufferers across the US. Pharmacy Solutions is a leader in compounding and delivery of pharmaceutical products.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Triple Hair, whose hair growth products fit perfectly with our business model and expertise,” said Kim Siegenthaler, Director of Business Development at Pharmacy Solutions. “They help fill a critical need and address a very large potential market. We are excited to enter into this partnership with Triple Hair and the opportunity to offer its products within the US.”

The patented triple combination hair growth product is the first product of its kind to combine 3 proven ingredients for the treatment of androgenic alopecia on the market.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative treatments for men and women suffering from alopecia. Its mission is to provide the under-served market with clinically proven and efficient prescription and over-the-counter treatments for hair regrowth.

Triple Hair’s patented Triple Combination Hair Growth Therapy (therapy-07 prescription drug) is known to be the most promising and the first product of its kind for the treatment of androgenic alopecia. This clinical-stage therapy is made of an optimal fixed-dose combination of 3 safe and approved ingredients, proven to be effective in inducing new hair regrowth in different stages of androgenic alopecia.

The Company also sells its drug-free patented products for preventing hair loss and regaining hair density in mild to moderate cases of alopecia under the brands RIZNTM (www.rizn.ca) for men, and Plenty NaturalTM (www.plentynatural.ca) for women. RIZNTM and Plenty NaturalTM allow hair loss sufferers in their early stages to access effective and natural hair growth solutions without a prescription easily.

For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release, such as the competitive advantages of the Company’s products, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require the Company to do so.

Contact:

Triple Hair Group

Jean-Philippe Gravel

President and CEO

investors@triplehair.ca



