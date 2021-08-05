U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

Triple-S Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

·19 min read
In this article:
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced its second quarter 2021 results.

(PRNewsfoto/Triple-S Management Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Triple-S Management Corporation)

Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We had another solid quarter and are pleased with our overall performance for the first half of 2021 as utilization trends fully normalize. We once again generated double-digit revenue growth year-over-year driven by our Medicaid offering and bolstered by another quarter of solid growth at our Life and P&C segments. We are also making steady progress on our integrated healthcare strategy, with plans to introduce team-based, integrated chronic care management programs in the next few months. We remain confident in our expectations for the full year and continue to deliver attractive products, high-quality care and superior service to our members."

Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results and Other Highlights

  • Net income of $23.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared with $43.6 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

  • Adjusted net income of $10.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, versus $40.9 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

  • Operating revenue of $1.0 billion, a 15.1% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;

  • Consolidated loss ratio of 85.4%, an increase of 930 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2020, reflecting normalized Managed Care utilization patterns in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Medical loss ratio (MLR) of 88.4%, 900 basis points higher than the same period last year.

  • Consolidated operating income of $12.1 million, compared with $43.7 million in the prior-year period.

Selected Segment Quarterly Details

Managed Care

  • Managed Care premiums earned were $909.8 million, up 15.3% year-over-year.

  • Reported MLR was 88.4%, an increase of 900 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the elimination of the HIP fee in 2021, normalized utilization of services compared with the low utilization in the prior-year quarter due to the pandemic, higher costs associated with COVID-19-related testing, treatment costs and the waiver of medical and payment policies, and increased benefits in the Medicare product offering in 2021.

  • Managed Care operating expenses were $107.6 million, a decrease of $33.5 million, or 23.7%, from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the accrual in the prior-year quarter of a potential litigation loss and the elimination of the HIP fee in 2021. The segment operating expense ratio was 11.8%, a 600 basis-point improvement from the prior-year quarter.

Life Insurance Segment

  • Premiums earned, net were $54.0 million, a 12.3% increase from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and increased persistency in monthly debit ordinary life (MDO) products.

  • Operating income was $6.4 million, compared with $9.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher actuarial reserves, due to increased policy retention. The change in operating income also reflects higher benefits paid in the second quarter of 2021, as compared with lower volume of claim submissions in the prior-year quarter, due to the pandemic.

Property and Casualty Segment

  • Premiums earned, net were $25.3 million, an increase of 12.9% from the prior-year period. The increase was mostly due to higher sales of commercial auto and personal package products.

  • Operating income was $2.0 million, compared with $6.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by higher losses and operating expenses in the 2021 quarter. Losses during the 2020 period were lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $174.4 million and investments of $1.9 billion on its consolidated balance sheet.

2021 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full-year 2021 guidance.

  • Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion, which includes Managed Care premiums earned, net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion.

  • Consolidated claims incurred ratio is expected to be between 83.0% and 84.0%, while Managed Care MLR is expected to be between 86.0% and 87.0%.

  • Consolidated operating expense ratio is expected to be between 15.5% and 16.5%.

  • The effective tax rate is expected to be between 29.0% and 31.0%.

  • Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be between $2.95 and $3.15. Adjusted net income per diluted share does not account for any potential share repurchase activity during 2021. The Company is assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2021 of 23.6 million shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada should dial 1-866-269-4260 and international callers should dial 1-323-347-3277 at least ten minutes before the call.

To listen to the webcast, participants should visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.triplesmanagement.com several minutes before the event is broadcast and follow the instructions provided to ensure they have the necessary audio application downloaded and installed. This program is provided at no charge to the user. An archived version of the call, also located on the "Investor Relations" section of Triple-S Management's website, will be available about two hours after the call ends for one year. This news release, along with other information relating to the call, will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the website.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience. It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents information about the Company's adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial metric provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future sales, results of operations, developments, regulatory approvals or other circumstances. Sentences that include "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "may", "will", "shall", "should" and similar expressions, whether in the positive or negative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release reflect management's current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed here as a result of various factors, including all the risks discussed and identified in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In addition, the Company operates in a highly competitive, constantly changing environment, influenced by very large organizations that have resulted from business combinations, aggressive marketing and pricing practices of competitors, and regulatory oversight. The following factors, if markedly different from the Company's planning assumptions (either individually or in combination), could cause Triple-S Management's results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements shared here:

  • Trends in health care costs and utilization rates

  • Ability to secure sufficient premium rate increases

  • Competitor pricing below market trends of increasing costs

  • Re-estimates of policy and contract liabilities and reserves

  • Changes in government laws and regulations of managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance

  • Significant acquisitions or divestitures by major competitors

  • Introduction and use of new prescription drugs and technologies

  • A downgrade in the Company's financial strength ratings

  • Litigation or legislation targeted at managed care, life insurance or property and casualty insurance companies

  • Ability to contract with providers and government agencies consistent with past practice

  • Ability to successfully implement the Company's disease management, utilization management and Star ratings programs

  • Ability to maintain Federal Employees, Medicare and Medicaid contracts

  • Volatility in the securities markets and investment losses and defaults

  • General economic downturns, major disasters and epidemics

This list is not exhaustive. Management believes the forward-looking statements in this release are reasonable. However, there is no assurance that the actions, events or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on the Company's results of operations or financial condition. In view of these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on information available the day they are made, and (other than as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States) the Company does not intend to update or revise any of them in light of new information or future events.

Readers are advised to carefully review and consider the various disclosures in the Company's SEC reports.

Earnings Release Schedules and Supplemental Information

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets............................................................................... Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings................................................................... Exhibit II

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.............................................................. Exhibit III

Segment Performance Supplemental Information.................................................................... Exhibit IV

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures..................................................................... Exhibit V

Exhibit I

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar in thousands)

Unaudited
































June 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets



















Investments


$

1,942,176


$

1,874,024

Cash and cash equivalents



174,390



110,989

Premium and other receivables, net



484,617



488,840

Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired


252,064



248,325

Property and equipment, net



136,146



131,974

Other assets



236,069



234,266












Total assets



$

3,225,462


$

3,088,418























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Policy liabilities and accruals


$

1,596,684


$

1,550,798

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



528,442



487,356

Short-term borrowings



45,000



30,000

Long-term borrowings



50,583



52,751












Total liabilities




2,220,709



2,120,905











Stockholders' equity:








Common stock



23,796



23,430


Other stockholders' equity



981,683



944,800












Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity



1,005,479



968,230













Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary



(726)



(717)













Total stockholders' equity



1,004,753



967,513













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

3,225,462


$

3,088,418

Exhibit II

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(dollar in thousands, except per share information)

Unaudited




























For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,









2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues

















Premiums earned, net


$

987,880


$

858,535


$

1,996,316


$

1,734,432


Administrative service fees



2,676



2,809



5,441



5,003


Net investment income



14,960



13,815



28,606



28,126


Other operating revenues



1,817



303



4,593



4,342


Total operating revenues



1,007,333



875,462



2,034,956



1,771,903





















Net realized investment gains (losses)



2,514



(221)



2,731



(687)


Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on equity investments



12,743



28,338



21,295



(28,468)


Other income, net



4,851



801



7,962



4,406


Total revenues



1,027,441



904,380



2,066,944



1,747,154
















Benefits and expenses














Claims incurred




844,064



653,087



1,694,622



1,367,609


Operating expenses



151,253



178,659



302,354



340,860


Total operating costs



995,317



831,746



1,996,976



1,708,469





















Interest expense



2,217



1,864



4,209



3,717

















Total benefits and expenses



997,534



833,610



2,001,185



1,712,186

















Income before taxes



29,907



70,770



65,759



34,968
















Income tax expense



6,353



27,181



18,898



17,531
















Net income






23,554



43,589



46,861



17,437

















Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



6



10



9



17
















Net income attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation


$

23,560


$

43,599


$

46,870


$

17,454




















Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:













Basic net income per share


$

1.00


$

1.88


$

2.01


$

0.75


Diluted net income per share


$

1.00


$

1.87


$

1.99


$

0.75


Weighted average of common shares



23,478,867



23,193,626



23,355,965



23,287,787


Diluted weighted average of common shares



23,598,978



23,271,303



23,516,296



23,372,985

Exhibit III

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollar in thousands)

Unaudited
































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,








2021


2020













Net cash provided by operating activities


$

74,957


$

170,282











Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments sold or matured:








Securities available-for-sale:








Fixed-maturities sold




113,336



66,316


Fixed-maturities matured/called




14,554



18,752


Securities held-to-maturity - fixed-maturities matured/called



-



339


Equity investments sold



76,348



72,775


Other invested assets sold



14,855



11,814


Other invested assets matured



210



-

Acquisition of investments:








Securities available-for-sale - fixed-maturities



(102,356)



(91,930)


Securities held-to-maturity - fixed-maturities



-



(340)


Equity investments



(172,177)



(160,104)


Other invested assets



(8,407)



(20,799)

Increase in other investments



(706)



(2,400)

Net change in policy loans



37



(97)

Net capital expenditures



(11,200)



(45,927)

Capital contribution on equity method investees



-



(4,933)













Net cash used in investing activities





(75,506)



(156,534)











Cash flows from financing activities







Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances



47,264



34,024

Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings



15,000



(39,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings



-



30,841

Repayments of long-term borrowings



(2,246)



(1,618)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



-



(14,982)

Proceeds from policyholder deposits



9,516



16,421

Surrenders of policyholder deposits



(5,584)



(8,200)













Net cash provided by financing activities





63,950



17,486













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





63,401



31,234













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



110,989



109,837











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

174,390


$

141,071











Exhibit IV

Segment Performance Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(dollar in millions)

2021

2020

Percentage Change


2021

2020

Percentage Change

Premiums earned, net:








Managed Care:








Medicare

$ 408.4

$ 372.4

9.7%


$ 810.7

$ 760.2

6.6%

Medicaid

291.8

221.1

32.0%


614.5

442.0

39.0%

Commercial

209.6

195.8

7.0%


416.6

396.9

5.0%

Total Managed Care

909.8

789.3

15.3%


1,841.8

1,599.1

15.2%

Life Insurance

54.0

48.1

12.3%


106.5

94.8

12.3%

Property and Casualty

25.3

22.4

12.9%


50.6

43.0

17.7%

Other



(1.2)

(1.3)

7.7%


(2.6)

(2.5)

(4.0%)



Consolidated premiums earned, net

$ 987.9

$ 858.5

15.1%


$ 1,996.3

$ 1,734.4

15.1%

Operating revenues (losses): 1








Managed Care

$ 918.7

$ 797.4

15.2%


$ 1,858.8

$ 1,615.5

15.1%

Life Insurance

60.7

54.9

10.6%


119.6

108.5

10.2%

Property and Casualty

27.6

24.7

11.7%


54.9

47.4

15.8%

Other



0.4

(1.5)

126.7%


1.7

0.5

240.0%


Consolidated operating revenues

$ 1,007.4

$ 875.5

15.1%


$ 2,035.0

$ 1,771.9

14.8%

Operating income (loss): 2








Managed Care

$ 7.2

$ 29.3

(75.4%)


$ 26.0

$ 43.5

(40.2%)

Life Insurance

6.4

9.5

(32.6%)


12.2

14.5

(15.9%)

Property and Casualty

2.0

6.7

(70.1%)


5.8

6.5

(10.8%)

Other



(3.5)

(1.8)

(94.4%)


(6.0)

(1.1)

(445.5%)


Consolidated operating income

$ 12.1

$ 43.7

(72.3%)


$ 38.0

$ 63.4

(40.1%)

Operating margin: 3








Managed Care

0.8%

3.7%

-290 bp


1.4%

2.7%

-130 bp

Life Insurance

10.5%

17.3%

-680 bp


10.2%

13.4%

-320 bp

Property and Casualty

7.2%

27.1%

-1,990 bp


10.6%

13.7%

-310 bp

Consolidated

1.2%

5.0%

-380 bp


1.9%

3.6%

-170 bp

Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 3.6

$ 3.8

(5.3%)


$ 7.1

$ 7.7

(7.8%)

1

Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.

2

Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims
incurred and operating expenses.

3

Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.


Managed Care Additional Data







Three months ended
June 30,


Six months ended
June 30,

(Unaudited)


2021

2020


2021

2020

Member months enrollment:







Commercial:








Fully insured

948,839

975,212


1,905,786

1,953,554



Self-insured

298,854

327,030


594,691

657,262




Total Commercial

1,247,693

1,302,242


2,500,477

2,610,816


Medicare Advantage

409,012

405,203


817,793

813,110


Medicaid


1,332,994

1,077,456


2,629,183

2,145,472




Total member months

2,989,699

2,784,901


5,947,453

5,569,398

Claim liabilities (in millions)




$ 544.6

$ 349.1

Days claim payable




61

49

Premium PMPM:







Managed Care

$ 338.11

$ 321.13


$ 344.08

$ 325.54



Medicare Advantage

998.50

919.05


991.33

934.93



Medicaid

218.91

205.21


233.72

206.02



Commercial

220.90

200.78


218.60

203.17

Medical loss ratio:

88.4%

79.4%


87.7%

81.6%


Medicare Advantage

85.5%

77.2%


86.4%

80.0%


Medicaid


94.3%

93.7%


90.7%

92.0%


Commercial

85.6%

67.5%


85.9%

73.0%

Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1

89.7%

77.9%


89.1%

81.1%


Medicare Advantage

88.0%

76.0%


88.3%

78.8%


Medicaid


94.2%

90.3%


92.6%

92.7%


Commercial

86.8%

67.4%


85.8%

72.7%

Operating expense ratio:







Consolidated

15.3%

20.7%


15.1%

19.6%


Managed Care

11.8%

17.8%


11.8%

16.6%

1

The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve
developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in their corresponding period.

Managed Care Membership by Business







As of June 30,







2021

2020

Members:






Commercial:




Fully insured

316,202

324,489


Self-insured

102,212

108,982


Total Commercial



418,414

433,471


Medicare Advantage





136,490

134,601


Medicaid


445,881

364,157


Total members




1,000,785

932,229

Exhibit V

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

(dollar in millions)

2021

2020


2021

2020

Net income


$ 23.6

$ 43.6


$ 46.9

$ 17.4

Less adjustments:






Net realized investment gains (losses)

2.5

(0.2)


2.7

(0.7)

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments

12.7

28.3


21.3

(28.5)

Contingency accrual

-

(32.0)


-

(32.0)

Private equity investment income

1.4

0.4


2.4

3.6

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3.5)

6.2


(5.6)

16.5


Adjusted net income

$ 10.5

$ 40.9


$ 26.1

$ 58.5


Diluted adjusted net income per share

$ 0.44

$ 1.76


$ 1.11

$ 2.50

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. The Company estimates tax impact of net realized and non-realized gains (losses), private equity investment income and contingency accrual at the applicable statutory tax rates. These non-GAAP metrics do not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:




AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Victor J. Haddock-Morales

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301349061.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation

