Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0138

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0138 per share on the 14th of July. The dividend yield will be 8.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Triple Point Energy Transition's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Triple Point Energy Transition is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 162% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 85.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Triple Point Energy Transition Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of £0.055 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Triple Point Energy Transition's earnings per share is up 85% on last year. It's nice to see earnings per share rising, but one year is too short a period to get excited about. Were this trend to continue, we'd be interested. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Triple Point Energy Transition could prove to be a strong dividend payer. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Triple Point Energy Transition that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

