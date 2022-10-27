U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

TripleBlind Appoints Sean Cardenas as Vice President of Sales

TripleBlind
·2 min read
TripleBlind
TripleBlind

Technology Veteran To Lead Customer Acquisition Strategy As Demand for Data Privacy Grows

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind, the leader in privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), today announced the addition of Sean Cardenas to the executive team as Vice President of Sales. Cardenas will be responsible for leading and scaling the sales function as the company moves into its next stage of growth. With nearly three decades of industry experience, including having scaled multiple organizations through IPO, Cardenas will be pivotal to accelerating revenue, driving customer acquisition, expanding into new markets and geographies, and delivering on business strategies.

“Data continues to be one of the most valuable and untapped assets within an organization. When we met Sean, he immediately understood our vision and mission and is a believer in the importance of maintaining privacy while garnering important insights from data,” said Riddhiman Das, CEO and co-founder of TripleBlind. “We’re excited to welcome Sean to the team and support him as he works to get our technology in front of organizations across the globe.”

Cardenas joins TripleBlind from Incopro, where he led global sales and was responsible for scaling North American operations. He previously held senior sales roles at Nutanix, Plethora and Data Domain among other technology businesses from start-ups to global corporations.

“TripleBlind’s technology is impacting lives every day, from healthcare organizations providing better diagnostics, to financial institutions helping protect customer data,” said Sean Cardenas, Vice President of Sales of TripleBlind. “The TripleBlind team is impressive, their mission is meaningful and I’m excited to bring my expertise to the company as we work to help organizations get the most out of their data while maintaining the highest level of privacy.”

Resources

  • TripleBlind Product Introduction video

  • TripleBlind’s Chief Data Officer Survey

  • Follow TripleBlind on LinkedIn

  • Follow TripleBlind on Twitter

TripleBlind is growing quickly and looking for new team members. To learn more, please visit: https://tripleblind.ai/careers/

About TripleBlind
TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation by combining data and algorithms while preserving privacy neutrality and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR. The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic. To learn more, visit https://tripleblind.ai/ or contact us via email here: contact@tripleblind.ai.

Media Contact
Stephanie Schlegel
Offleash for TripleBlind
mediainquiries@tripleblind.ai


