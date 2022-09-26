U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

TripleLift Appoints James Evans as Chief Privacy Officer

·3 min read

Evans to be responsible for executing the omnichannel SSP's business and commercial privacy strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement, today announced they have hired James Evans to serve as Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President of Legal. In this role, Evans assumes responsibility for the execution of TripleLift's strategic approach to privacy matters globally, including evaluating risks and opportunities. Additionally, Evans will lead a team of attorneys supporting TripleLift's go-to-market (GTM) product and commercial initiatives. He reports to TripleLift's General Counsel, Kama Ostoya.

TripleLift Logo (PRNewsfoto/TripleLift)
TripleLift Logo (PRNewsfoto/TripleLift)

As Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President of Legal, Evans is responsible for ensuring that privacy remains at the forefront of TripleLift's global technology platforms. He is also tasked with working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the company's products and processes continue to meet global privacy requirements as both they, and the digital advertising market in general, continue to evolve.

"TripleLift's growing global footprint and fast expanding portfolio of privacy-centric solutions requires a top-notch legal mind to navigate the privacy regulations in the industry on a global scale," said Kama Ostoya, General Counsel, TripleLift. "James lives and breathes this space and understands not only the legal implications for our company, but those of our clients and partners as well. He is the perfect fit for this role and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Evans has more than 15 years of experience in media and advertising, and comes to TripleLift from Yahoo, where he served as Associate General Counsel on its Global Privacy team. Most recently he led Yahoo's international privacy team of lawyers, privacy professionals and engineers. During Evans' tenure at Yahoo (formerly known as Verizon Media, Oath, and AOL) he held a number of roles including Senior Counsel and Head of Data Policy, as well as Corporate Counsel at Millennial Media (which was acquired by AOL in 2015).

In addition to his adtech and media experience at Yahoo and Millennial Media, Evans has a long history in the publishing and advertising space having started his career in magazines and digital media at the UK's Professional Publishers Association, where he served as Head of Legal.

"I have been familiar with TripleLift and its excellent reputation in the market for a number of years, and I am delighted to join this exceptionally talented team at an exciting time in the company's growth," said James Evans, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President, Legal, TripleLift. "I'm looking forward to helping drive the global business forward with privacy at its core."

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triplelift-appoints-james-evans-as-chief-privacy-officer-301633334.html

SOURCE TripleLift

