U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.00
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,757.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,092.50
    +19.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.29 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6750
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.48
    +54.71 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.79
    +94.71 (+0.34%)
     

TripleLift Expands Global Footprint With New Business Operations In Asia Pacific

·3 min read

The ad tech innovator taps The Trade Desk's Henry Shelley to lead APAC region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced an expansion in their Asia Pacific (APAC) operations with Henry Shelley appointed as Managing Director, based in Singapore. Fueling TripleLift's expansion in APAC is its success in Australia, where the company works with 70% of the top 50 comScore publishers.

TripleLift Logo
TripleLift Logo

"As the home to several of the worlds' largest and fastest-growing digital ad markets, Asia Pacific presents publishers and advertisers with an enormous opportunity to harness the power of programmatic to achieve their business objectives," said Jacqueline Quantrell, Chief Revenue Officer, TripleLift. "With our established suite of ad formats, increased investment in new technologies, and Henry at the helm of our business in APAC, we're poised to help more publishers grow their share of budget and help advertisers reach their target audiences."

In two short years, TripleLift grew APAC/Australia publisher partnerships by over 250%. TripleLift's multiple ad formats have become an integral part of the programmatic revenue strategies for most of those publishers. Since launching the industry's first native ad exchange in 2014, TripleLift has expanded its marketplace and offerings to include display and video. Specifically, TripleLift's Branded Video solution drives 4X more engagement than a standard outstream format, as measured by time spent.

Shelley brings extensive experience accelerating client business and expanding company operations across regions, including London, Australia, and Singapore. He most recently served as general manager for The Trade Desk, leading its expansion across Southeast Asia. Prior, he was global account lead for Amnet Programmatic Experts (Dentsu Aegis Network) and held positions at Columbus Agency and Latitude.

"Programmatic native advertising is now an essential and permanent fixture on media plans across the APAC region. With good reason. Great-looking ad formats enrich people's experience with brands. This gives advertisers, publishers, and broadcasters performance that scales," said Henry Shelley, Managing Director, TripleLift. "TripleLift quickly established itself as a trusted partner in Australia, and with the company's acquisition - one of the largest transactions in ad tech history - expansion in key markets across APAC is accelerating. I am beyond thrilled to lead TripleLift's next phase of growth in APAC, helping shape the future of digital advertising and making advertising work better for everyone in the region."

TripleLift first launched its native programmatic product 7 years ago to help publishers compete with large media platforms that were grabbing an increasingly disproportionate slice of ad budgets and squeezing publishers across the open web in the process. Since then, the company expanded its product portfolio to support every major programmatically transactable ad format from display to Connected TV. Today, 75% of TripleLift publishers transact on multiple ad formats, and 73% offer video inventory on the platform.

This announcement comes on the heels of TripleLift surpassing $1.5 billion in lifetime advertising spend through its platform last month, marking a 50% increase in spend since last reported less than one year earlier. Additionally, its recent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners for $1.4B accelerates global growth and investment in its technology and product innovation.

Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476042/TripleLift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TripleLift

Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • 'While demand is still high, it’s costing a lot for Uber and Lyft to bring drivers onto the network': Analyst

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities Analyst joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what investors should takeaway from Uber’s earnings report and what it means long-term for the company

  • Lemonade stock drops 9% after online insurer’s sales decline, losses widen

    Lemonade Inc. stock fell more than 6% late Wednesday after the insurance company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • Roku Slides as Reopening Leads to Less Streaming Viewing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc. shares tumbled in extended trading on Wednesday after it reported second-quarter results that missed expectations on key metrics.The video-streaming platform company reported 55.1 million active customer accounts for the quarter and 17.4 billion streaming hours. The Bloomberg Consensus estimate had been for 55.8 million active customer accounts and 19.19 billion streaming hours.“In the near term, the varying rates of recovery from the pandemic around the world continue t

  • Etsy stock falls 14% after company’s buyer base doesn’t grow as expected

    Etsy Inc. stock fell 14% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the online marketplace company reported quarterly sales and profit above Wall Street forecasts, but had fewer active buyers than investors expected.

  • Fastly Shares Tumble as June Outage Spurs Some Customers to Cut Ties

    'We have a couple of customers, one of them being a top 10 customer, that have yet to return their traffic to the platform,' the CEO said.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.