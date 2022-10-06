U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Tripleseat Announces New Partnership with Targetable

·2 min read

Tripleseat customers will have access to Targetable's marketing tools to reach customers at all stages in the customer journey.

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced a new partnership with hospitality marketing platform Targetable.

The Targetable "done-for-you" digital marketing platform enables brands to reach customers at all stages in the journey, from discovery to loyalty and retention across digital channels. Adding Targetable will simplify the digital marketing process for Tripleseat customers, allowing venues to focus on food, beverage, and incredible guest and event experiences.

The combination of Tripleseat's event management and Targetable's digital marketing platform enables a venue to fully leverage its relationship with Tripleseat and effectively grow its event business. Through Tripleseat, Targetable provides a comprehensive bundle of organic content, paid social media advertising for awareness and customer acquisition in digital channels, and managed email marketing for loyalty and retention.

"Marketing is important for obtaining new business and maintaining relationships with current customers in the hospitality industry. Our new partnership with Targetable will enable Tripleseat customers to promote their venues, reach more people, and drive more bookings," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

Learn more about this partnership and the benefits you gain access to with your Tripleseat account at tripleseat.com/targetable.

"At Targetable, we drive awareness and customer acquisition via digital channels for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Our new partnership allows Tripleseat customers to amplify the value of Tripleseat by easily executing campaigns aligned to the goals of reaching prospects and driving more bookings - all on a 'done-for-you' basis," said Andrew J. Nash, CEO of Targetable.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

Let's Connect:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

About Targetable

Targetable is a "done-for-you" digital marketing platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry. To learn more about Targetable, please visit www.targetable.com.

Media Contact:
Azure Collier
Director of Content Marketing
978-614-0490
346130@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripleseat-announces-new-partnership-with-targetable-301642609.html

SOURCE Tripleseat

