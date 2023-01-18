Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022

Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success.

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced today that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company's innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.

"We are thrilled to see such strong growth in 2022," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Our innovative software and dedication to customer service have helped us to become the go-to choice for event planning in the hospitality industry. We are excited to continue to provide our customers with the tools they need to create successful and memorable events."

Tripleseat's software offers a wide range of features, including event management, lead generation, and proposal creation, to help restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline their event planning process and increase their revenue. The company also offers exceptional customer service, with a dedicated support team available to help customers with any questions or issues they may have.

"Our software has been designed to make the event planning process as simple and seamless as possible. It has been a great pleasure to see it being used by a wide range of customers, and we are incredibly proud of the growth we saw in 2022," Morse said.

Tripleseat's impressive growth in 2022 is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge software and unparalleled customer service. The company is excited to continue this momentum and looks forward to even more success in the future. With its innovative event management solution, Tripleseat is revolutionizing the way the hospitality industry handles events and is poised for even greater achievements in the future.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

