Tripleseat Signs Alexa Management, Adding Three Hotels to the Hotel Sales and Catering Platform

Alexa Management group chooses Tripleseat's hotel sales and catering application to improve sales and streamline the booking process.

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Alexa Management , adding their boutique hotels, RVs, and cabins to the Tripleseat hotel platform.

"We're excited to have Alexa Management partner with us. Each of their properties, unique in their own way, will benefit greatly from our sales and catering features and will also enable the Alexa properties to improve communications with their guests and employees," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Alexa Management was formed to build hospitality experiences that cater to seekers of the new, the local, and the authentic when they travel. As owners, operators, and guests, the Alexa Management team has always gotten the most out of the unexpected connections they make while traveling. For them, designing the experience, getting to know the traveler, and sharing insights into the local landscape is the reward for being in this industry.

"After taking a demo with Tripleseat, we realized that this platform will provide enough efficiency that we do not need to hire another sales manager immediately. It will save us money and time," said Cole Di Carlo, Director of Sales & Marketing of Alexa Management. "Initially, our team was looking at other competitor software strictly based on cost, but they could only organize our events and Tripleseat can do so much more for us."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 different countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day while also increasing sales by 30% or more on average. Tripleseat's features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent boutique hotels.

