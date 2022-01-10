U.S. markets closed

Tripment Health and Walnut Announce Strategic Partnership

·3 min read

New Partnership Providers Groundbreaking Way for Patients To Book And Pay For Healthcare In An Easy, Accessible, And Affordable Manner

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripment Health, a leading nationwide digital healthcare marketplace that provides access to affordable healthcare, and Walnut, a leading payment method that provides consumers a transparent way to pay for healthcare over time, today announced a partnership that integrates Walnut's buy-now-pay-later product into Tripment's booking platform.

Tripment Health is a nationwide digital healthcare ecosystem offering cash pay patients easy access to quality, affordable care with transparent and upfront prices thus eliminating surprise medical bills. Patients can choose from thousands of services and procedures ranging from telehealth or in-person vists, diagnostic imaging services, discount prescriptions and lab test.

"There are over 91 million uninsured and underinsured Americans who are forced to pay for a majority of their healthcare out-of-pocket," said Alex Radunsky, Chief Executive Officer at Tripment Health. "Our online marketplace provides these Americans access to affordable high-quality care with full price transparency. We are thrilled to partner with Walnut to provide patients with additional financial flexibility to receive the care they need."

"Patients are increasingly looking for easier and more flexible ways to pay, and platforms that enable these types of payment options can rapidly see adoption while increasing patient satisfaction " said Roshan Patel, Walnut's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to partner with Tripment Health to help ignite their growth, while also bringing Walnut's convenient and transparent pay-over-time option to even more patients!"

Patients can now instantly book appointments on Tripment Health and pay in monthly installments over 3, 6, or 12 months with interest rates as low as 0% APR. For example, a $500 purchase might cost $100 per month over 5 months at 0% APR.

About Tripment Health

Tripment Health provides a growing demographic of self-pay patients, along with high-deductible insurance patients, affordable healthcare options. In its competitively priced marketplace, Tripment Health offers a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, from primary care to a full range of ancillary services including diagnostic imaging, prescription drugs, and laboratory tests. By providing upfront, transparent, and competitive pricing on all services, in addition to financing, Tripment Health gives patients access to high-quality healthcare while eliminating surprise bills and hidden costs.

About Walnut

Walnut's mission is to expand access to affordable healthcare. Healthcare should not be a luxury. We fundamentally believe that nobody should struggle financially to receive healthcare. Every year, thousands of families in the United States declare bankruptcy due to large medical bills and 1 in 3 Americans skip care every year because of concerns about cost. At Walnut, we're on a mission to make sure everyone who needs or wants healthcare can access it affordably. Walnut provides patients a better alternative to traditional credit cards or loans, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay later at virtually any healthcare provider. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Walnut shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises.

CONTACT: Roshan Patel, 855-554-0808

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripment-health-and-walnut-announce-strategic-partnership-301457706.html

SOURCE Walnut

