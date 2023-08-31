Trish Bosman, her 2 daughters work to make Twist Boutique in Ashwaubenon stand out from chain stores

Trish Boshman is owner of Twist Boutique, 760 Willard Drive, Ashwaubenon. Her daughters Erica and Alyssa joined her in running the business.

In her bio, Trish Bosman, owner of Twist Boutique in Ashwaubenon, says she always knew she would open some sort of retail store when her daughters got older.

“One Sunday morning, while I was reading the newspaper and drinking my routine cup of hot chocolate, an article inspired me,” she said. "It was all about what was going on around the world and I thought, ‘Why are we giving things to third world countries instead of people in need in our own communities?’ That really bothered me!”

That led her to come up with a plan to create a business that could make a difference in people’s lives on a local level. Bosman, who has a degree in fashion merchandising and design and years of experience in retail, developed a business model.

“Our store originally opened with a focus on recycling textiles and denim," she said. "Customers could buy jeans right off the rack, customize them by fraying or sanding them or even cast-iron punching the denim.”

The store opened in late 2013 as Recycled Denim with a Twist. Her mission was to provide products that are safe for our bodies and the environment and inspire people by repurposing and giving back to the community.

For every denim item that was donated, she gave one back to the community. There were racks of denim and classes in sewing, alterations, and denim design.

Erica Bosman, who started working in the store when she was just 12 years old and is now manager, said, “My mom put everything she had into the store including money, sweat, and tears. Retail is often portrayed on social media like it is easy, but they underestimate how much work it is. She was the only employee for the first two years and put 1000% into making it work.”

Twist Boutique, 760 Willard Drive, Ashwaubenon

Help would come in the ensuing years from her daughters. Erica said her mom excelled in business operations and fashion design; she felt she could be an asset by becoming adept at technology. She majored in marketing, management, and leadership and also learned how to do web design, e-commerce and social media.

Story continues

Her older sister, Alyssa, went to school for graphic design and after working for an ad agency, came back to the store recently to work full time in marketing and graphic design.

Between them, and the staff of about 10, they have the business operations covered.

“We love what we do; we do so many different things," Erica said. "It is hard to say what our individual roles are because there is overlap. We manage the staff and teach them how to work with customers and product, do POS system training, set up commercials, run Facebook and social media, and go to buying shows. We are always thinking ahead to paying bills, submitting taxes, updating the website, and doing events. We don’t have a marketing team; we do it all.”

The all includes the ability to carry inventory that will provide a niche in the fashion world. After starting out in denim, Trish learned that it could be something as simple as a “legging” that can cause a pivot. When a one-of-a-kind legging started to outsell denim, the business model changed.

“Since opening in 2013, we are doing so many more things, and Recycled Denim with a Twist evolved into Twist Boutique," Trish said. "We are now a women’s boutique that specializes in comfortable, trendy fashions and earth-friendly products that promote healthy lifestyles.”

Since that time, the store has expanded three times. The space, now 7,000 square feet, features a large array of clothing and accessories. Erica says that they have created a niche by working almost exclusively with small family-owned businesses in the United States (as many as 500 different ones). If any products are purchased from overseas, they are fair-trade and mission-based.

“We welcome every customer and ask if they know our mission. We tell them that items are made in the United States and that we carry almost all sizes. That is hard to find in Green Bay,” Erica said.

The goal is to sell high-quality products with an emphasis on timeless fashion, rather than fast fashion (typically defined as inexpensive clothing produced in response to the latest trends; typically for a younger demographic). Twist Boutique has a target customer who is more conservative and age 35 and older.

One of the most popular timeless styles arose from the success of that first legging. Trish designed a complementary clothing line that pairs colorful tunics with leggings.

“That has become a huge thing, and it is probably the most popular thing in the store,” Erica said.

Erica said that a goal in working with every customer is to make them feel good about what they are wearing. When a person comes out of the dressing room and loves what they have on, she said it changes their mood and gives them confidence. Employees are trained to listen to customers so they can present them with a style that fits their body type and lifestyle.

In addition, the store features handmade jewelry, glass bottles, eco-friendly toiletries, and essential oils. They have a partnership with The Heel, a local business, to have some shoes available to match with fashions.

After weathering the effects of the pandemic, the store, 760 Willard Drive, continues to grow through creative marketing and merchandising.

“We have an app and go live every Thursday at 7 p.m. and model the new clothes that have come in," Eric said. "I model with my mom and show a variety of sizes and body types so everyone can see how it fits. We talk about the clothes and customers can add them to their cart from the comfort of their home.”

There is also a Facebook page where one of their seasoned employees does a feature called, “Twist Times.” The website has been redesigned and e-commerce sales have come in from all 50 states. Recently, Erica was thrilled to get an order from London. She attributes that success to brand loyalty. Together, the three women are building a business that stands out from the chain stores.

“We have a determination to make the business work and so we find a way to make it work,” Erica said. “I love working with customers and seeing the work pay off when someone says they saw our commercial or they saw us on Facebook. Here we are, one store in Green Bay, and we are shipping to people all over the country. That makes me happy.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Twist Boutique in Ashwaubenon works to stand out from the chain stores