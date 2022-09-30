U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,663.75
    +9.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,328.00
    +43.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,255.25
    +27.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.80
    +7.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.18
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    +3.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    -0.0064 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.69
    +1.51 (+5.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6620
    +0.2190 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.37
    -31.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    -2.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,886.24
    +4.65 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Trisura Acquires Sovereign Insurance’s Surety Business

Trisura Group Ltd
·2 min read
Trisura Group Ltd
Trisura Group Ltd

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) and The Sovereign General Insurance Company (“Sovereign Insurance”) are pleased to announce the acquisition by Trisura of Sovereign Insurance’s surety business in Canada. The deal provides Trisura with access to a portfolio of contract, commercial and developer surety accounts, which in 2021 produced an annual premium of over $16 million CAD. The acquisition strengthens Trisura’s surety operation in Canada. Sovereign Insurance exits the surety business in Canada to focus more closely on its core commercial and specialty lines business.

“Sovereign Insurance’s surety business is a great fit for Trisura as it allows us to further our position as a leader in the Canadian surety marketplace, while supporting our growing North American surety platform,” says Chris Sekine, president and CEO of Trisura Canada. Richard A. Grant, senior vice president, surety for Trisura Canada, adds, “The acquisition will significantly enhance Trisura’s position in the developer and mid-market contract surety segments in Canada. Together, Trisura and Sovereign Insurance will be focused on ensuring a smooth transition for our brokers, their clients and Sovereign Insurance’s people.”
  
“Sovereign Insurance’s decision to divest of our Surety business is part of a longer-term strategy to focus on our core business,” said Colette Taylor, COO of Sovereign Insurance. “We’re confident that we’ve found a good fit in Trisura, a well-known, established leader in the surety market and a company that shares similar values in its commitment to its brokers, clients and employees.”

About Trisura:
Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”

About Sovereign Insurance:
The Sovereign General Insurance Company (Sovereign Insurance) empowers Canadian businesses to succeed by developing and distributing risk solutions they trust and value. Sovereign Insurance is passionate about protecting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve and is driven by the belief that whether you’re a partner, client or employee, your experience matters. Canadian owned and operated since 1953, Sovereign Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Co-operators General Insurance Company, a leading Canadian provider of multi-line insurance products with assets of $9 billion. Sovereign Insurance operates in six offices across Canada and is proud to carry an AM Best A (Excellent) rating. To learn more, visit www.sovereigninsurance.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Tania Washchuk
Director, Marketing and Communications
Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company
T: (416) 607-0145
E: tania.washchuk@trisura.com

Lori Abbott
AVP, Marketing
Sovereign Insurance
T: (416) 201-2244
E: lori.abbott@sovgen.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest, Safest Stocks You Can Buy Today

    On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed into bear market territory, touching an intraday low of 29,161 -- 20% below the high it hit in late December. To put this event in context, the last time the Dow experienced a bona fide bear decline, the world was early in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the much broader S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the biggest U.S. companies, the average price-to-earnings ratio currently is 18.4 -- a level that index last saw in 2014.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Fall With Inflation Data Due; Nike Dives On Inventories

    Futures signaled a new bounce as Treasury yields fell ahead of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. Nike plunged on inventory woes.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • Here’s why investors should start betting on Apple and the stock market now

    Seasonal factors may lift stocks and technical factors suggest tech's big beast should be bought in coming days

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Burst. 6 Stocks That Still Have Potential.

    Not all special-purpose acquisition companies were failures. We found some winners—companies that met their projections and, despite beaten-down share prices, are running solid businesses.

  • Better Buy: 3M or Stanley Black & Decker?

    Both Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) are Dividend Kings that have experienced a torrid 2022, with the former down 57% and the latter down 36%. Stanley Black & Decker's management started the year expecting a gradual easing of supply chain pressures and raw-material costs. Unfortunately, the supply chain pressures have proved unrelenting.For example,management started the year expecting $800 million in cost inflation, only to upgrade that figure to $1.4 billion in late April.