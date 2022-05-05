Trisura Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Trisura Group Ltd

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Our business performed well in the quarter, recording our highest quarterly net income to date of $21.1 million. Sustained growth and strong underwriting, supported by investment income, generated an 18.7% return on equity(1), despite continued investment in infrastructure.

Expansion of market share, and maturation of our platform drove premium growth of 55.2% in the quarter. In Canada, focused underwriting resulted in a 79.5% combined ratio(1) for the quarter. Our US business bound a quarterly record $341.7 million of gross premiums, supporting $8.4 million of net underwriting income driven by increased fee income.”

Financial Highlights

EPS of $0.50 in Q1 2022 compared to $0.46 in Q1 2021. Adjusted EPS ( 2 ) of $0.45 for the quarter compared to $0.40 in the prior period.





Book value per share (1) of $8.66 increased 15.3% from March 31, 2021, driven by strong earnings but diluted by unrealized losses on fixed income positions in the quarter.





Gross written premiums growth of 55.2% in Q1 2022 was supported by continued growth in Canada and strong momentum in US fronting.





Net income of $21.1 million in the quarter grew 9.0% compared to Q1 2021, driven by growth and profitable underwriting in Canada and the US.





ROE of 18.7% compared to 16.1% in Q1 2021, exceeding our mid-teens target despite significant growth.





Consolidated combined ratio is 72.0%, and consolidated loss ratio (1) is 26.7% for Q1 2022.





GPW in Canada increased by 63.2% in Q1 2022. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to a combined ratio of 79.5% and a 29.8% ROE.





New fronting arrangements in Canada contributed $55.6 million premiums in the quarter.





US premium grew by 52.1% and fee income grew by 46.4% in the quarter compared to Q1 2021, reaching $341.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively. This contributed to improved net income of $6.7 million in the quarter and a 13.9% ROE.





Amounts in C$ millions Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Variance Gross premiums written 481.4 310.3 55.2% Net income 21.1 19.3 9.0% EPS - diluted, $ 0.50 0.46 8.7% Adjusted EPS – diluted, $ 0.45 0.40 12.5% Book value per share, $ 8.66 7.51 15.3% Debt-to-Capital ratio(1) 17.4% 17.3% 0.1pts LTM ROE 18.7% 16.1% 2.6pts Adjusted LTM ROE(3) 18.2% 15.8% 2.4pts Combined ratio – Canada 79.5% 65.3% 14.2pts Fronting operational ratio – US(1) 74.7% 67.2% 7.5pts

Insurance Operations

Disciplined underwriting in Canada contributed to a loss ratio of 15.7% for the quarter.





Growth continued in the US, with GPW of $341.7 million in the quarter, compared to $224.7 million in Q1 2021, and fee income of $13.9 million in the quarter compared to $9.5 million in Q1 2021. Growth was the result of maturing and new programs.



Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 4 ) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 231% as at March 31, 2022 (229% as at December 31, 2021), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements ( 5 ) of 150%.



The Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which it is licensed at March 31, 2022.



Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 17.4% as at March 31, 2022 is below our long-term target of 20.0%, providing incremental capacity for growth.



Investments

Interest and dividend income rose 23.9% in the quarter compared to Q1 2021. The Canadian and US portfolios benefited from improved diversification and increased capital generated from strong operational performance.



Corporate Development

DBRS Morningstar reaffirmed the rating of A (low) to the principal operating subsidiaries of Trisura, reaffirmed the Issuer Rating of BBB to Trisura Group Ltd., and the Senior Unsecured Notes rating of BBB to the Company’s outstanding notes.



Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”)

Appointed Janice Madon to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement which includes a sustainability-linked loan structure.



Implemented a Responsible Investing Policy, which mandates the inclusion of ESG factors into the Company’s investment decisions.



Enhanced ESG disclosure within our Management Information Circular and Management’s Discussion and Analysis.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 304,464 341,319 Investments 603,945 641,140 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 308,148 311,629 Recoverable from reinsurers 1,441,065 1,375,354 Deferred acquisition costs 321,811 304,580 Capital assets and intangible assets 20,012 17,109 Deferred tax assets 12,088 9,223 Total assets 3,011,533 3,000,354 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 91,528 216,633 Reinsurance premiums payable 365,733 335,673 Unearned premiums 1,032,979 965,245 Unearned reinsurance commissions 167,754 152,003 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 921,589 897,011 Debt outstanding 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 2,654,583 2,641,565 Shareholders' equity 356,950 358,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,011,533 3,000,354





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the three months ended March 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Gross premiums written 481,380 310,274 Net premiums written 108,170 77,365 Net premiums earned 88,349 52,624 Fee income 18,227 13,784 Net investment income (loss) 4,023 (5,317) Net (losses) gains (474) 3,834 Total revenues 110,125 64,925 Net claims and loss adjustment expenses (23,605) (4,107) Net commissions (37,108) (18,559) Operating expenses (21,124) (17,014) Interest expenses (591) (187) Total claims and expenses (82,428) (39,867) Income before income taxes 27,697 25,058 Income tax expense (6,647) (5,740) Net income 21,050 19,318 Other comprehensive (loss) income (21,054) 762 Comprehensive (loss) income (4) 20,080





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Net income 21,050 19,318 Non-cash items 4,564 10,681 Stock options granted 371 261 Change in working capital 3,298 2,453 Realized gains (1,892) (870) Income taxes paid (11,634) (1,191) Interest paid (499) (250) Net cash from operating activities 15,258 30,402 Proceeds on disposal of investments 53,589 36,844 Purchases of investments (100,983) (69,935) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (290) (856) Net cash used in investing activities (47,684) (33,947) Shares issued 551 257 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan (2,106) (1,814) Loans received - 26,970 Loans repaid - (27,555) Lease payments (502) (334) Net cash used in financing activities (2,057) (2,476) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (34,483) (6,021) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 341,319 136,519 Currency translation (2,372) (849) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 304,464 129,649

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income(6): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to better reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Net income 21,050 19,318 Adjustments: Impact of share-based compensation (3,142) 2,753 Net losses (gains) 474 (3,834) Net losses (gains) from life annuity 77 (1,455) Tax impact of above items 544 210 Adjusted net income 19,003 16,992

Reconciliation of Average equity(7) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating adjusted ROE.

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Average equity 332,856 247,991 Adjustments: days in quarter proration, equity raise in Q2 2020 10,131 20,898 LTM average equity 342,987 268,889

Footnotes

(1) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q1 2022 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q1 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies.

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q1 2022 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(4) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(5) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(6) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures, Reconciliation of reported Net income to Adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in the reconciliation table.

(7) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

