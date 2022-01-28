Tritium Secures EV Fast Charger Purchasing Commitment from Electromin Corporation

Tritium will supply the company’s award-winning RTM and PKM150 fast chargers to increase access to EV infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tritium's All-New PKM150 Fast Chargers

Tritium's all-new PKM150 fast chargers, designed for more cost-effective operations and infrastructure deployment. The PKM150 is the first charger in Tritium's PKM line and the first charger that enables the company’s shared power system, designed to reduce customers’ capital investment while maintaining high charger availability and power output to EVs.

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), has entered into an agreement with Electromin, a Saudi-owned company and a leading provider of e-mobility solutions across the Middle East and Africa. This agreement comes on the heels of a pledge by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to have net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and increase the uptake of electric vehicles.



“The world is embracing electric transportation, and Electromin is committed to providing greater access to fast charging infrastructure for EVs across our regions of business,” Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin. “As we increase this access, it’s critical that we partner with a technology provider with hardware and software to help our business grow sustainably and cost-effectively – we found that partner in Tritium.”

Through the agreement, Electromin plans to purchase 200 of Tritium’s DC fast chargers. As Electromin builds their network, this deal provides them with access to Tritium’s award-winning RTM and newly released PKM150 fast chargers, designed for more cost-effective operations and infrastructure deployment.

“We see a massive opportunity to help countries and regions build the charging infrastructure needed to support the deluge of EVs anticipated to come to market. Tritium’s investment in differentiated and world-class hardware and software development puts the company in a unique position to enable businesses and governments to develop charging networks in all corners of the world,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re determined to expand our global reach and market share, and deeper expansion into Middle Eastern markets will greatly help us achieve this goal. Through this new partnership with Electromin, we’ve established a strong foothold to better grow our business.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Electromin

Electromin is a technology led e-mobility solutions provider providing a complete turnkey solution from in depth consultation through to ongoing network operation and maintenance. Electromin works with private individuals, businesses and governments across the Middle East and is creating a public charging network that offers a seamless charging experience for EV drivers.

Forward Looking Statements

Tritium Media Contact

Jack Ulrich

media@tritium.com.au

Tritium Investor Contact

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

TritiumIR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863bd6ed-3e9f-466e-a1c8-b3d89867206e



