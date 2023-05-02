U.S. markets closed

Triton Beats Q1 Expectation After M&A Announcement, Updates On Brookfield Deal

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) reported a first-quarter FY23 total leasing revenue decline of 4.6% year-over-year to $397.72 million, marginally beating the consensus of $397.55 million.

  • Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.32.

  • Utilization averaged 97.6% in Q1 of FY23 and was 97.1% as of April 25, 2023.

  • The operating income decreased by 15.4% Y/Y to $221.55 million.

  • Triton generated $302.82 million in cash from operating activities, down from $398.67 million a year ago.

  • On April 12, 2023, Triton announced a deal to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in a transaction likely to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Dividend: TRTN declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on June 22, to shareholders of record on June 8.

  • Triton repurchased 1.7 million common shares in Q1.

  • CEO Brian M. Sondey said, "While market conditions remain slow, our revenues and profitability are well protected by our strong long-term lease portfolio. Our utilization averaged 97.6% during the first quarter and currently stands at 97.1%. We are excited about our recent agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure."

  • The company has suspended its share repurchase program in light of the pending transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure.

  • Price Action: TRTN shares traded lower by 0.34% at $82.30 on the last check Tuesday.

