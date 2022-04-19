U.S. markets closed

TRIUMPH EVOLVES COMPANY IDENTITY AND BRAND

·1 min read
Reflects Successful Transformation to One Company Organization and Operating Philosophy

BERWYN, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI], today announced that it is adopting a new company brand and modernized logo. The company's new identity, TRIUMPH, reflects its one company, many solutions operating philosophy and recent streamlined organization and follows the company's transformation to focus on its core products and services.

"TRIUMPH is entering its fourth decade of supporting a global array of end-markets, customers, and platforms in the aerospace and defense industry. Having recently completed a transformation to simplify our business and reshape our program and business portfolio, we are launching a new identity that better reflects our company today," said Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "TRIUMPH signifies unity and is synonymous with action, purpose, and success."

The new logo features a sleek version of the company's classic "T" symbol, with horizontal arms raised, indicating elevation and upward momentum. The mark also suggests a high-tech aircraft, a nod to forward velocity and progress.

"Our legacy branding shaped our company identity and helped us earn a respected name in the industry," said Crowley. "Building on this foundation, TRIUMPH is pivoting to profitable growth as we collaborate across our global sites to help customers overcome their hardest challenges."

The company will continue to trade using the stock symbol TGI (NYSE).

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-evolves-company-identity-and-brand-301528417.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

