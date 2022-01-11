U.S. markets closed

TRIUMPH GROUP APPOINTS CRAIG COOPER TO VICE PRESIDENT, INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAIN AND OPERATIONS

·3 min read
In this article:
BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Craig Cooper to Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain and Operations. In this role, as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he will have oversight of the Company's Operations, Quality, Engineering, and Supply Chain functions as well as oversee the Triumph Operating System (TOS) deployment efforts.

Mr. Cooper joined the Company in July of 2016 as Vice President, Supply Chain for Aerospace Structures and most recently served as the Vice President, Strategic Supply Chain for Triumph Group where he played a key role in our work transfer and inventory reduction efforts. Since joining Triumph in 2016, Craig has successfully implemented a center-led supply chain strategy in direct support of the One Triumph vision. His efforts to align and leverage the supply chain function across the corporation have resulted in significant improvements to the overall financial and operational results for Triumph.

Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Craig's process expertise, leadership, and collaboration skills will serve the company well as we prepare for post-COVID OEM production and MRO ramp-ups."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations about the Company's operations and transformation in the future. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-appoints-craig-cooper-to-vice-president-integrated-supply-chain-and-operations-301457728.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

