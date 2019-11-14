Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

