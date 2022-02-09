TRIUMPH GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

Cision

IMPROVING MARGINS & CASH FLOW

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Net sales of $319.2 million

Operating income of $28.2 million with operating margin of 9%; adjusted operating income of $32.8 million with adjusted operating margin of 10%

Net income of $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share

Cash flow provided by operations of $15.5 million; free cash flow of $7.2 million

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Net sales of approximately $1.5 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share of between ($0.10) - $0.00

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $0.80 - $0.90

Cash flow used in operations of approximately $125.0 million and free cash use of approximately $150.0 million

"Triumph's third quarter results are in line with our expectations and reflect year over year improvement," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our increased margins and cash flow were enabled by strengthening operational performance which helped to offset the short-term deferral of 787 sales. Triumph's broad portfolio gives us a competitive advantage, and the expected recovery in commercial narrow body production rates will drive top line growth."

Mr. Crowley continued, "We secured over $2.0 billion in new contracts this fiscal year and completed two important portfolio milestones: the exit of our last 747-8 production facility and the announced sale of our Stuart, Florida operation. Winning new IP-based business and exiting build-to-print structures are at the core of our path to value and set the stage for enhanced value creation."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Overview

Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 were down 5% organically from the prior year period due to declines in commercial widebody production and deferrals of military OEM orders and maintenance, repair and overhaul work, partially offset by increases in commercial narrow body production.

Third quarter operating income of $28.2 million includes $4.6 million of restructuring costs related to our structures facility exits. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Triumph's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax



After-tax



EPS

Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ 8.3



$ 7.2



$ 0.11

Restructuring costs (cash)



4.6





4.6





0.07

Debt extinguishment loss



1.9





1.9





0.03

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$ 14.8



$ 13.8



$ 0.21





* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was 65.1 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.95 billion, up 4% year to date, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $15.5 million.

Outlook

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and excluding the impacts of any potential divestitures, the Company expects net sales for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately $1.5 billion.

The Company is updating its expected GAAP fiscal year 2022 earnings per diluted share of ($0.10) to $0.00 and expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to $0.80 to $0.90.

The Company expects fiscal year 2022 cash used in operations of approximately $125.0 million and free cash use of approximately $150.0 million.

The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and excludes the impacts of any potential future divestitures.

Conference Call

Triumph will hold a conference call February 9th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com . A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults . An audio replay will be available from February 9th to February 16th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #6195355.

About Triumph

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 319,249



$ 425,994



$ 1,073,291



$ 1,402,886

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



232,328





340,753





788,341





1,116,668

Selling, general & administrative



42,416





48,747





152,775





162,189

Depreciation & amortization



11,659





22,119





40,035





72,819

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





—





—





252,382

Restructuring costs



4,649





4,071





13,031





32,747

Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



—





45,273





13,629





46,020

Operating income (loss)



28,197





(34,969)





65,480





(279,939)

Interest expense and other, net



32,319





44,881





105,060





132,344

Debt extinguishment loss



1,935





—





11,624





—

Non-service defined benefit income



(14,400)





(12,432)





(23,127)





(37,275)

Income tax expense



1,105





698





4,106





2,383

Net income (loss)

$ 7,238



$ (68,116)



$ (32,183)



$ (377,391)

Loss per share - basic:























Net loss

$ 0.11



$ (1.30)



$ (0.50)



$ (7.24)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



64,621





52,488





64,486





52,126

Loss per share - diluted:























Net loss

$ 0.11



$ (1.30)



$ (0.50)



$ (7.24)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



65,096





52,488





64,486





52,126





























(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

December 31,

2021



Audited

March 31,

2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 206,139



$ 589,882

Accounts receivable, net



158,871





194,066

Contract assets



150,755





134,638

Inventory, net



394,532





400,366

Prepaid and other current assets



14,922





19,206

Assets held for sale



3,029





216,276

Current assets



928,248





1,554,434

Property and equipment, net



178,663





211,369

Goodwill



515,773





521,638

Intangible assets, net



87,679





102,453

Other, net



42,176





61,041

Total assets

$ 1,752,539



$ 2,450,935

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,534



$ 5,247

Accounts payable



168,894





179,473

Contract liabilities



160,982





204,379

Accrued expenses



229,750





271,160

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



—





58,108

Current liabilities



563,160





718,367

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,584,989





1,952,296

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



322,874





384,256

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,426





7,491

Other noncurrent liabilities



86,128





207,378

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 64,613,402 and 64,488,674 shares issued



65





64

Capital in excess of par value



970,787





978,272

Treasury stock, at cost, 170 and 303,673 shares



(10)





(12,606)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(496,306)





(530,192)

Accumulated deficit



(1,286,574)





(1,254,391)

Total stockholders' deficit



(812,038)





(818,853)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,752,539



$ 2,450,935

















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (32,183)



$ (377,391)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



40,035





72,819

Impairment of long-lived assets



—





252,382

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(3,645)





(35,017)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses



13,629





46,020

Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net



20,046





—

Other amortization included in interest expense



7,502





21,912

Provision for credit losses



247





4,890

Share-based compensation



7,664





9,086

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



30,060





169,744

Contract assets



(7,538)





55,170

Inventories



(5,165)





(2,152)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,716





1,041

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(201,476)





(375,967)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(42,195)





(36,838)

Other, net



(678)





(1,570)

Net cash used in operating activities



(169,981)





(195,871)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(15,817)





(18,988)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses









220,550













2,380





Investment in joint venture



(2,101)





—



Purchase of facility related to divested businesses



(21,550)





—



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



181,082





(16,608)

