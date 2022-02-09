TRIUMPH GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS
IMPROVING MARGINS & CASH FLOW
BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022
Net sales of $319.2 million
Operating income of $28.2 million with operating margin of 9%; adjusted operating income of $32.8 million with adjusted operating margin of 10%
Net income of $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
Cash flow provided by operations of $15.5 million; free cash flow of $7.2 million
Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Net sales of approximately $1.5 billion
GAAP earnings per diluted share of between ($0.10) - $0.00
Adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $0.80 - $0.90
Cash flow used in operations of approximately $125.0 million and free cash use of approximately $150.0 million
"Triumph's third quarter results are in line with our expectations and reflect year over year improvement," stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our increased margins and cash flow were enabled by strengthening operational performance which helped to offset the short-term deferral of 787 sales. Triumph's broad portfolio gives us a competitive advantage, and the expected recovery in commercial narrow body production rates will drive top line growth."
Mr. Crowley continued, "We secured over $2.0 billion in new contracts this fiscal year and completed two important portfolio milestones: the exit of our last 747-8 production facility and the announced sale of our Stuart, Florida operation. Winning new IP-based business and exiting build-to-print structures are at the core of our path to value and set the stage for enhanced value creation."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Overview
Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 were down 5% organically from the prior year period due to declines in commercial widebody production and deferrals of military OEM orders and maintenance, repair and overhaul work, partially offset by increases in commercial narrow body production.
Third quarter operating income of $28.2 million includes $4.6 million of restructuring costs related to our structures facility exits. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.
Triumph's results included the following:
($ millions except EPS)
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP
$
8.3
$
7.2
$
0.11
Restructuring costs (cash)
4.6
4.6
0.07
Debt extinguishment loss
1.9
1.9
0.03
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *
$
14.8
$
13.8
$
0.21
* Differences due to rounding
The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was 65.1 million.
Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.95 billion, up 4% year to date, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $15.5 million.
Outlook
Based on anticipated aircraft production rates and excluding the impacts of any potential divestitures, the Company expects net sales for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately $1.5 billion.
The Company is updating its expected GAAP fiscal year 2022 earnings per diluted share of ($0.10) to $0.00 and expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to $0.80 to $0.90.
The Company expects fiscal year 2022 cash used in operations of approximately $125.0 million and free cash use of approximately $150.0 million.
The Company's current outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and excludes the impacts of any potential future divestitures.
Conference Call
Triumph will hold a conference call February 9th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from February 9th to February 16th by calling (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode #6195355.
About Triumph
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
More information about Triumph can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
319,249
$
425,994
$
1,073,291
$
1,402,886
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)
232,328
340,753
788,341
1,116,668
Selling, general & administrative
42,416
48,747
152,775
162,189
Depreciation & amortization
11,659
22,119
40,035
72,819
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
252,382
Restructuring costs
4,649
4,071
13,031
32,747
Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net
—
45,273
13,629
46,020
Operating income (loss)
28,197
(34,969)
65,480
(279,939)
Interest expense and other, net
32,319
44,881
105,060
132,344
Debt extinguishment loss
1,935
—
11,624
—
Non-service defined benefit income
(14,400)
(12,432)
(23,127)
(37,275)
Income tax expense
1,105
698
4,106
2,383
Net income (loss)
$
7,238
$
(68,116)
$
(32,183)
$
(377,391)
Loss per share - basic:
Net loss
$
0.11
$
(1.30)
$
(0.50)
$
(7.24)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
64,621
52,488
64,486
52,126
Loss per share - diluted:
Net loss
$
0.11
$
(1.30)
$
(0.50)
$
(7.24)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
65,096
52,488
64,486
52,126
(Continued)
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
206,139
$
589,882
Accounts receivable, net
158,871
194,066
Contract assets
150,755
134,638
Inventory, net
394,532
400,366
Prepaid and other current assets
14,922
19,206
Assets held for sale
3,029
216,276
Current assets
928,248
1,554,434
Property and equipment, net
178,663
211,369
Goodwill
515,773
521,638
Intangible assets, net
87,679
102,453
Other, net
42,176
61,041
Total assets
$
1,752,539
$
2,450,935
Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit
Current portion of long-term debt
$
3,534
$
5,247
Accounts payable
168,894
179,473
Contract liabilities
160,982
204,379
Accrued expenses
229,750
271,160
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
—
58,108
Current liabilities
563,160
718,367
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,584,989
1,952,296
Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent
322,874
384,256
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent
7,426
7,491
Other noncurrent liabilities
86,128
207,378
Stockholders' Deficit:
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
64,613,402
and 64,488,674 shares issued
65
64
Capital in excess of par value
970,787
978,272
Treasury stock, at cost, 170 and 303,673 shares
(10)
(12,606)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(496,306)
(530,192)
Accumulated deficit
(1,286,574)
(1,254,391)
Total stockholders' deficit
(812,038)
(818,853)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,752,539
$
2,450,935
(Continued)
FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(32,183)
$
(377,391)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
40,035
72,819
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
252,382
Amortization of acquired contract liability
(3,645)
(35,017)
Loss on sale of assets and businesses
13,629
46,020
Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net
20,046
—
Other amortization included in interest expense
7,502
21,912
Provision for credit losses
247
4,890
Share-based compensation
7,664
9,086
Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of
acquisitions and divestitures:
Trade and other receivables
30,060
169,744
Contract assets
(7,538)
55,170
Inventories
(5,165)
(2,152)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,716
1,041
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities
(201,476)
(375,967)
Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits
(42,195)
(36,838)
Other, net
(678)
(1,570)
Net cash used in operating activities
(169,981)
(195,871)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(15,817)
(18,988)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
220,550
2,380
Investment in joint venture
(2,101)
—
Purchase of facility related to divested businesses
(21,550)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
181,082
(16,608)
Financing Activities