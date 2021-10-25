U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,681.00
    +61.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,570.00
    +74.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.70
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8490
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,990.91
    +1,052.84 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.82
    +1,268.14 (+522.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,069.15
    +468.74 (+1.64%)
     

Triumph Group Secures Boeing Interiors Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Triumph Interiors operating company has been awarded a long term contract with Boeing for manufacturing of the air distribution system composite ducting and composite cockpit assemblies on the 777X. Additionally, Triumph Interiors will provide the thermal-acoustic primary insulation systems for the 737 MAX, 767 Freighter, and 777, as well as the KC-46 multi-role tanker and P-8 Poseidon defense platforms.

This win represents a substantial portion of Triumph's Interiors business sales over the long term and materially increases Triumph's backlog. Triumph Interiors has over a 30-year history of providing Boeing with exceptional products and services that has earned them consistent high supplier ratings. This award follows Triumph's multi-year restructuring of its Interiors business and reflects its commitment to secure long-term contracts in partnership with leading OEMs.

"This contract award across both Boeing commercial and defense aircraft demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver superior products with the quality, reliability and value our customers demand," said Dan Crowley, Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group. "Our company's dedication to innovation and lean transformation enables us to provide superior value to Boeing on new and ramping platforms."

"Securing this significant order will enable Triumph Interiors to advance strategic affordability and efficiency initiatives and provides a solid foundation against which we can pursue other new business opportunities," said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Interiors.

Triumph Interiors is a market leader in integrated design and manufacturing of thermo-acoustic insulation, environmental control system ducting, reinforced thermoplastic, and other aircraft interior and composite components for major aerospace OEMs, with facilities located around the globe.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-secures-boeing-interiors-business-301408041.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Roku Inc. (ROKU) Shares?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?