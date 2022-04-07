Triumph Properties Closes on Land Acquisition for 287 Multi-Family Development Deal in North Phoenix AZ

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Properties announced it has closed an $82.5mm total capitalization of a 287-unit multi-family development project, Aileron, located in the booming North Phoenix submarket. The land parcel of 9.87 acres was purchased from Moderne Capital Partners, who will be Triumph's development partner on the deal.

Aileron Apartments will be 287 one and two bedroom units in North Phoenix. (PRNewsfoto/TRIUMPH PROPERTIES GROUP)

Triumph believes that Aileron's location will benefit from the continued growth of the north Phoenix market including notable job announcements like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who announced plans to open a 1,129 acre $12 billion factory. Aileron is 1 mile south of the Deer Valley Airport where Cox communications and Honeywell Aerospace have strong employment centers. Other notable nearby employers are Discover, Safeway Corporate and Albertsons.

Aileron will feature a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom units averaging 842 square fee. Unit finishes will include vinyl plank and carpet flooring, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, air conditioning and more. Amenities will include, pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ area, secured access and package center.

"We are excited about this project and our partnership with Moderne. Each of Moderne's Partners brings tremendous experience and value to the table. We believe this will be the first of many projects together", said Steve Feder, Principal at Triumph Properties.

"We are looking to make more strategic partnerships like we did on Aileron in the Southeast and Southwest as we expand our development pipeline. Suburban, garden-style apartments, surface parked or wrap product are what we are focused on", adds Blake Brewer, Director of Acquisitions at Triumph Properties.

Triumph Properties is a national full service commercial real estate investment, management, and development firm based out of Southern California. Triumph leverages decades of expertise and an innovative approach to maximize value for residents and investors.

Story continues

CONTACT: Blake Brewer, (310) 601-5983, bbrewer@triumphproperties.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-properties-closes-on-land-acquisition-for-287-multi-family-development-deal-in-north-phoenix-az-301520297.html

SOURCE TRIUMPH PROPERTIES GROUP