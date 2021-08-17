U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.63
    -55.08 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,168.84
    -456.56 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,585.17
    -208.59 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,157.87
    -45.55 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.65
    -0.64 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0109 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5220
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,690.81
    -718.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.55
    -25.80 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Triumph Properties Closes its Third Multi-Family Acquisition Since April 2021. Triumph Seeks to Acquire an Additional $150 Million by Year End.

·2 min read

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2021, Triumph purchased Sugarloaf Grove, a 194-unit apartment community built in 2020, located in Lawrenceville, GA. This was an off-market acquisition that Triumph was able to take advantage of due to their ability to move quickly with an offer, due diligence, and closing. Triumph closed all-cash with no loan, for a total purchase price of $50,440,000.

Triumph Properties Logo
Triumph Properties Logo

Triumph Properties Closes over $150mm in 2021 and Seeks Another $150mm Before Year End.

The property offers state of the art amenities, including a poolside gym with roll up doors, a large Baja shelf in the pool, and a bark bar for residents to interact while spending time with their pets. Select units also feature large, fenced-in backyards with wooded views.

In May 2021, Triumph Properties formed a JV Partnership with GMF Capital to purchase Azalea at West Melbourne, a 316-unit apartment community built in 2020, located in Melbourne, FL. The Property offers large units, home-like finishes, and a resort style list of amenities, including two on-site lakes. Due to its strategic location, Azalea at West Melbourne is poised to take advantage of the growing aerospace and defense contracting boom that has been a driving force behind the economy.

Additionally, Triumph Properties purchased Main Street Lofts at Verrado, a 45-unit apartment community, that is part of a mixed-use development forming the heart of downtown Verrado in Phoenix, AZ. The property was purchased in July 2021 for $10,500,000 all-cash, as an off-market transaction, with Berkadia representing Triumph Properties.

Built in 2004, the units offer unique floorplans, with select units featuring loft layouts, expansive ceilings, and spacious floor plans. The property is central to the immaculate master planned Verrado Community. It sits above desirable retail, restaurants, grocery stores, and is steps away from the impressive Center on Main, featuring Verrado's large community gym, pool, and recreation facilities. Triumph intends to make interior unit improvements and elevate the residents' living experience.

These three acquisitions fulfill Triumph Properties' strategy of acquiring newer assets at a favorable basis and cap rate, compared to older value add deals. Triumph is looking to acquire another $150 million of suburban, garden apartments that are currently in lease up or finishing construction. Land acquisition for development, and JV development opportunities are also part of Triumph's near-term investment strategy. Target markets include Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Nashville, and Las Vegas.

Triumph Properties is a national full-service commercial real estate investment, management, and development firm based out of Beverly Hills, CA. https://www.triumphproperties.com/

Media Contact:
Blake Brewer
(310) 601-5983
bbrewer@triumphproperties.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-properties-closes-its-third-multi-family-acquisition-since-april-2021-triumph-seeks-to-acquire-an-additional-150-million-by-year-end-301357125.html

SOURCE Triumph Properties Group

Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Wish Stock?

    The future of e-commerce operator ContextLogic remains a divisive topic for the bulls and the bears.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • REIT vs. Real Estate: Which Is Better?

    Real estate can make for a strong addition to any investment portfolio, allowing you to grow your wealth while diversifying your assets. When it comes to adding real estate investments, however, there are two main approaches to consider: investing in … Continue reading → The post REIT vs. Real Estate: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Will Sea Limited Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2030?

    The trillion-dollar stock club is still a small group that includes just Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an internet company in Southeast Asia ("SEA," for short) that shows the potential to reach that milestone someday. Sea Limited is a conglomerate of digital products and services that include e-commerce, gaming, and digital payments.

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Than They Used To Be

    The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...