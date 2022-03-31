TRIUMPH RECEIVES CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR 787 CARGO DOOR ACTUATION SYSTEM

BERWYN, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products & Services facility located in Clemmons, North Carolina has extended a contract with a major European aerostructures provider to supply a Boeing 787 Cargo Door Actuation System. Designed, integrated, qualified, and manufactured by Triumph, this product line complements a growing portfolio of cargo door and utility actuation systems used on many transport aircraft in service today.

"This system is an excellent example of the utility hydraulic power generation and actuation capabilities of Triumph," said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services. "We strive to provide highly integrated, safe, and reliable system solutions to our customers."

Triumph Actuation Products & Services is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of complex hydraulic systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, uplocks, pumps, motors, reservoirs, and control valves for commercial and military aircraft. Actuation Products & Services operating company has operations in Clemmons, North Carolina, Valencia, California and Redmond and Yakima, Washington.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

