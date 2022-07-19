U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,101.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.75
    +14.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    +0.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.20
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0093 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +1.14 (+4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7000
    -0.4220 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,747.45
    -527.97 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.17
    +17.98 (+3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.95
    -37.29 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

TRIUMPH RECEIVES ORDER FOR ENHANCED DIGITAL ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNITS FOR U.S. ARMY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TGI
    Watchlist

BERWYN, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] recently announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has received a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to support the U.S. Army on Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets. The EDECU is a flight critical computer with operating and application specific software that optimizes engine operation, performance, and efficiency.

This order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of approximately 3,100 digital electronic control units on the two fleets. More than 2,000 EDECU orders will be filled through 2022 to satisfy the upgrade requirement for the highly utilized Black Hawk and Apache fleets, as part of this latest contract.

Since 2013, TRIUMPH has provided more than 7,000 EDECUs for the Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and Seahawk aircraft fleets for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. TRIUMPH will partner with military fleet logistics providers to facilitate the upgrades of the remaining EDECUs in the field.

"TRIUMPH is proud to provide the latest P09 upgrade EDECU which further improves safety and reliability throughout the flight envelope.  The P09 version of the Enhanced Digital Engine Control Units for T700 series engines is used across multiple military helicopter platforms," said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics & Controls.  "This award demonstrates the confidence the US military has in TRIUMPH to be the engine controls partner of choice for their helicopter fleets."

In addition to the U.S. Army T700 EDECU, the company also provides electronic engine controls for the UH-60 Blackhawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk, MH-60 Jayhawk, SH-60 Seahawk, Apache AH-64 and Chinook CH-47.

With locations in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-receives-order-for-enhanced-digital-electronic-control-units-for-us-army-301588541.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.

  • Air Force considers removing co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews

    The idea could reduce potential troop casualties during wartime refueling missions.

  • Ukrainian fighters defeat a Russian SRG near Kharkiv; commander taken prisoner

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 18 JULY 2022, 16:03 Ukrainian scouts, together with members of the National Guard and the Territorial Defence forces, destroyed the subversion and reconnaissance group (SRG) of the marines of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy in the Kharkiv region and captured one of its commanders.

  • Zelenskyy fires head of Ukraine Security Service, announces hundreds of criminal treason cases

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is undergoing a "self-purification" process as he looks to root out officials and law enforcement officers who are guilty of corruption and treason.

  • National Guard defender shoots down his sixth Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with an Igla MANPADS

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY, 14:49 On 17 July, a 19-year-old conscript in the National Guard of Ukraine hit his 6th Russian plane using an Igla MANPADS. Source: National Guard press service on Facebook, and speaking to Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "On 16 July, around ten o'clock in the evening, he shot down a cruise missile.

  • Russia's Medvedev: Attack on Crimea will ignite 'Judgement Day' response

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The refusal of Ukraine and Western powers to recognise Moscow's control of Crimea poses a "systemic threat" for Russia and any outside attack on the region will prompt a "Judgment Day" response, former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Moscow president in Kyiv was toppled amid mass street protests. Moscow then also backed pro-Russian armed separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian defenders hit two Russian military depots in Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 18 JULY, 15:08 Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the united coordinating press centre of the Defence Forces in the South of Ukraine, has confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did target the occupiers' ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka.

  • Marine Corps wants to test out partner drones, new MQ-9 Reaper payloads

    The Marine Corps wants to increase its rapid prototyping fund by nearly a factor of six in 2023.

  • Russia used private mercenaries to reinforce frontline, British intelligence says

    Russia has used private mercenaries from the Kremlin's shadowy private military to reinforce its depleted frontline, British intelligence said Monday. In its daily intelligence update, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said that members of the Wagner Group had "almost certainly" participated in fighting — especially in the cities Popasna and Lysychansk, which were captured by Russian forces this month.

  • US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

    The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths.

  • Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal

    Boeing's defense chief said on Sunday it had learned lessons from a contract to supply the U.S. presidency with new Air Force One aircraft, which has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges and is up to three years behind schedule. Ted Colbert did not give details of learnings, but said they had contributed to a new schedule for the two planes that has seen deliveries pushed back to 2026 and 2027. "The lessons learned are important to us and we're applying them going forward," Colbert told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Farnborough air show.

  • No need for Ukrainian military to march on Moscow, says soldier

    Ukrainian servicemember Oleksandr Novikovskii, in an interview with Radio NV on July 13, said he believes there is no need for the Ukrainian military to march on Moscow in order to win the war.

  • Security Service of Ukraine detains artillery observer in Kyiv

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 18 JULY 2022, 12:00 PHOTO: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE PRESS SERVICE The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has arrested a resident of Kyiv who collected and transmitted information to the enemy about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and critical and civilian infrastructure facilities in the capital and the region.

  • The commander of the scandal-plagued California National Guard steps down

    The retirement of Maj. Gen. David Baldwin comes weeks after a Times investigation detailed alleged misconduct among high-ranking officers.

  • Buryat professional soldiers fighting for Russia: those refusing to fight are sent to detention centre near Luhansk

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 20:31 Professional soldiers from Buryatia [a republic in eastern Siberia, part of the Russian Federation - ed.] who refused to fight in Ukraine have reported that their commanders were pressuring and threatening them.

  • Huge expansion in cadet and young army classes in Russia Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 17:44 The scale of military training for children in Russia is expanding. In Belgorod Oblast alone, 500 cadet classes and about 1000 young army classes have opened for enrolment.

  • With Few Able and Fewer Willing, U.S. Military Can't Find Recruits

    FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The local Army recruiting station was empty. The normally reliable recruiting grounds at the nearby Walmart were a bust. With the Army still thousands of soldiers short of its recruiting goal, the station commander, Sgt. 1st Class James Pulliam, dressed head to toe in camouflage, scanned a strip mall parking lot for targets. He spotted a young woman getting out of a car and put on his best salesman smile. “Hey, how’d you know I was going to be here today!” the sergeant said wit

  • US Air Force says options limited for speeding deliveries of Wedgetail

    Air Force acquisition chief Andrew Hunter said the E-7 Wedgetail's capabilities are impressive, and a "night and day" difference from the old AWACS planes slated for retirement.

  • To retain talent, the Air Force must return to early officer promotions

    Many brilliant officers are unwilling to languish in jobs where their knowledge and effort are underappreciated, and where middle management stifles their efforts to drive innovation.