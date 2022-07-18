U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

TRIUMPH SIGNS FIVE YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RUAG TO SUPPORT INTERNATIONAL F/A-18 CUSTOMERS

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TGI
    Watchlist

BERWYN, Pa. and FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced today that its Geared Solutions business has signed a five-year licensing agreement extension with RUAG, a company that specializes in aerospace engineering and defense, for continued sustainment support on the F/A-18 A-D Aircraft Mounted Accessory Drive (AMAD). With this licensing agreement, TRIUMPH and RUAG will collaborate to provide testing, repair, and overhaul support for the F/A-18 AMAD military applications.

RUAG's facility in Interlaken/Wilderswil, Switzerland supports international military operators by utilizing TRIUMPH's repair procedures and spares pool to support the F/A-18 AMAD product line.

Through the license arrangement, TRIUMPH allows for the sustainment of all non-US military F/A-18 AMAD's to be maintained at RUAG, ensuring worldwide readiness of F/A-18 A-D variants for international operators.

"TRIUMPH and RUAG have maintained a long-standing relationship since 2001 on the F/A-18 AMAD product line and are continually exploring future partnership opportunities on next generation commercial and military applications. We are excited to have their continued support for our international customer base," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions.

Christian Roduner, BU Head LCM Air confirms, "The close partnership we have maintained with TRIUMPH enables us to support our military customers with value added solutions, while supporting sustainment and readiness levels".

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions provides complex geared solutions including design, development, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housings.

TRIUMPH headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

About RUAG
For sovereign security. RUAG is an innovative technology partner that focuses on the integration of new technologies into existing areas and systems, life-cycle management, and ensuring the availability of military and security systems. Their extensive product and service portfolio also includes ensuring the availability of fighter jets, helicopters, and anti-aircraft defense, as well as wheeled and tracked vehicles.  RUAG is a private-law company under the ownership of the Swiss Confederation. In addition to their main contracting authority, the Swiss Armed Forces, their other customers are mainly national and international armed forces, government agencies and civil security authorities.  For more information about RUAG please visit, www.ruag.ch.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-signs-five-year-license-agreement-with-ruag-to-support-international-fa-18-customers-301587893.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

