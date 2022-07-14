U.S. markets closed

TRIUMPH to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • TGI
    Watchlist

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on August 3, 2022

BERWYN, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on August 3, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

TRIUMPH First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When:

8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com 

How:

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary
audio software.

Archive:

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call
and will remain available for 90 days.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-to-webcast-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-conference-call-301587088.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

