trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for trivago:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = €63m ÷ (€698m - €45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, trivago has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.8% generated by the Interactive Media and Services industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured trivago's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for trivago.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Like most people, we're pleased that trivago is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 9.6% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, trivago is using 34% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

What We Can Learn From trivago's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that trivago has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 78% in the last five years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

