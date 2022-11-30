U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.31
    +68.68 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,163.00
    +310.47 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,297.42
    +313.64 (+2.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.37
    +32.82 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.10
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.81 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0400
    +0.0066 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7120
    -0.0360 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0092 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0890
    -0.5450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,039.82
    +606.44 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Trive Capital Partners with Forward Slope

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment into Forward Slope Incorporated ("Forward Slope" or the "Company") a leading independent provider of mission-critical software and surveillance solutions for the defense industry. Forward Slope specializes in the development of tactical visualization systems, geospatial mapping tools, data science, cyber security, and turnkey global surveillance solutions for the Navy and other marquee national security customers.

Forward Slope, Inc.
Forward Slope, Inc.

"We chose to partner with Trive based on their shared long-term vision for the Company & strategic approach" -FSI CEO

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company develops advanced software applications capable of integrating disparate data feeds to enable strategic decision making and comprehensive enterprise-level software applications. The Company is also a leader in designing, implementing, and sustaining command-and-control (C2) security systems across the globe.

Current CEO Carlos Persichetti will continue to lead Forward Slope and invested alongside Trive as part of the transaction.

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "Forward Slope's unique software and technical service capabilities have established the Company as a preeminent provider of C2 and related analytics solutions that address critical national security objectives. We believe that the Company's core competencies in data fusion and system modernization will become increasingly important as the battlespace becomes more interconnected. Through a combination of organic investment and potential acquisitions, we are excited to partner with Forward Slope to build another platform supporting the defense against the growing threat of near-peer nation states."

Forward Slope CEO, Carlos Persichetti stated, "Forward Slope's focus on differentiated technology solutions and customer-driven culture has resulted in strong growth since inception. We just recently celebrated '20 years of excellence' and we look forward to continuing this momentum and supporting our customers with best-in-class software and surveillance systems. We chose to partner with Trive based on their shared long-term vision for the Company and strategic approach."

Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Forward Slope. D.A. Davidson acted as financial advisor and Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About Forward Slope

Forward Slope is a technology services company providing software and surveillance solutions to the defense industry. With a dedicated team of software engineers, technologists and data management experts, Forward Slope is committed to solving complex challenges for its customers.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trive-capital-partners-with-forward-slope-301690633.html

SOURCE Trive Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five Internet-based stocks. These are: ABNB, DDOG, CDAY, U and NET.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Workday Q3 earnings beat boosts stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Workday following third-quarter earnings.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Nasdaq 100 Jumps 3% in Powell-Driven Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied after Jerome Powell signaled a likely slowdown in the pace of tightening as early as December, while indicating more hikes will be needed to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe S&P 500 erased losses and head

  • 14 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 14 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. If you want to read about some more safe stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market in the past few months has highlighted the perils of investing in speculative assets, […]