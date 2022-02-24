U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.50
    -104.50 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,277.00
    -789.00 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,097.75
    -409.75 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.10
    -45.00 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.58
    +7.48 (+8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +50.90 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.84 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0138 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.54
    +7.73 (+26.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0184 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9730
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,635.39
    -3,207.82 (-8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.30
    -68.07 (-7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.78
    -214.40 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Trivia App Givling Awards $20,000 to 3 Lucky Texans

·3 min read

Winnings to be used for home repairs and a tiny house.

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Givling, the patented crowdfunding trivia game, gave three Texas-based residents new hope to start the new year off right. The company announced Mindy Johnson of Houston, Julie Cooper of Springtown and Laura Daglish of Dallas won a combined $20,000 that will help the three players address pressing housing needs.

Givling's mission is to crowdfund large cash awards to help players pay down their student loans and mortgage debt. The company expanded its rules in 2021 to allow prize money to be used toward any financial needs—just in time for a Texas-sized win.

For Mindy Johnson, a third-grade math, science and social studies teacher in Houston, the $5,000 she won playing the Givling app will finally enable her to make repairs on her home that her insurance didn't cover after the Texas ice storms and power grid failure a year ago. "Knowing my house repairs can finally be completed means everything to me," said Johnson. "I am beyond thankful for Givling, that this community exists, and the fact that this award came at the time I needed it the most. It is a total blessing."

Laura Daglish's award also couldn't have come at a better time. Her husband of 17 years recently lost his job, so the $5,000 she won will be used to do some much-needed repairs and improvements to increase their home's resale value. "What a way to start the New Year!" said Daglish, an HR leave administration representative.

Julie Cooper and her husband have been living in a camper since selling their house last summer. She's been a Givling regular since 2018 when the couple learned that her husband was not going to get his Public Service Loan Forgiveness, as promised when he graduated from Texas A&M and began working for the government. Her $10,000 award will allow them to build a tiny home and live purposefully small so they can "spend more time with family and care for my aging parents, as well as give a better future to our kids and grandkids."

Cooper said that what Givling is doing is remarkable. "They have found a way to help people with financial burdens as well as just have a little fun," she said. "The debt problem in America is at record levels and it seems insurmountable. A great big shout out to all the Givlings and the Bears. Keep spinning!"

About Givling, Inc.
Givling, a crowdfunding trivia game, has awarded over $9 million to its users to reduce student loan and mortgage debt. Trivia winners are awarded cash to spend as they wish. A new user could download Givling today and be the recipient of the Free $5,000 Award or be a FreePlay Trivia Winner within a week or less. Visit givling.com to create your free account and play today!

Media Contact:
Hailie Beam
310-299-2826
330544@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trivia-app-givling-awards-20-000-to-3-lucky-texans-301488966.html

SOURCE Givling

