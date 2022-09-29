U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,631.70
    -87.34 (-2.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,146.20
    -537.54 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,704.13
    -347.51 (-3.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.37
    -56.87 (-3.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    -0.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.20
    -12.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.37 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7920
    +0.0870 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0102 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6390
    +0.5170 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.72
    -285.15 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.67
    -9.31 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.34
    -161.05 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

TRIWEST IS NOW IN-NETWORK WITH CRESTVIEW RECOVERY

·2 min read

Patients Now Have Even Greater Options When Paying For Treatment

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Recovery, a Portland, Oregon-based addiction and mental health treatment center has now partnered with TriWest, a leading provider of healthcare in the United States. This means that Crestview Recovery can provide high-quality addiction treatment services to even more people struggling with addiction and other mental health disorders. TriWest has now joined Blue Cross Blue Shield, Shasta, Moda and Providence Health Plan as In-Network Providers for Crestview Recovery.

Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center located in Portland, Oregon.
Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center located in Portland, Oregon.

Crestview Recovery remains dedicated to offering accessible, affordable, and high-quality addiction treatment options. The partnership with TriWest will help Crestview meet the needs of those who rely on our services.

TriWest Insurance is a leading provider of health insurance in the United States and has been providing quality health care coverage to its members since 1996. TriWest Healthcare Alliance is dedicated to serving our nation's veteran and military communities. TriWest's mission is to provide quality, affordable health care coverage to its members. TriWest also provides tools and resources to help members make informed decisions about their health care.

Being in-network with TriWest provides many advantages. First, it means that Crestview Recovery can provide mental health services to more people, particularly veterans, who need it. Second, as an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery can offer its services at a lower cost to TriWest members because TriWest has negotiated a contract with Crestview Recovery that offers a discounted rate to its members.

As an in-network provider, Crestview Recovery is held to a very high standard of care. Therefore, TriWest members can feel confident they are receiving quality treatment for addiction and other mental health disorders.

About Crestview Recovery: Crestview Recovery is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center in the Pacific Northwest. It offers a variety of evidence-based treatment modalities, including individual and group therapy, 12-step support groups, and experiential therapies. All of Crestview Recovery's programs are individualized to meet the unique needs of each client.

Media Contact: Crestview Recovery, 866-262-0531

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triwest-is-now-in-network-with-crestview-recovery-301636431.html

SOURCE Crestview Recovery

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Five questions around Biogen in wake of the new Alzheimer's drug data

    Biogen has spent much of the year shedding assets following the disastrous rollout of its first Alzheimer's disease drug. Will its new Alzheimer's drug stop that decline?

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Several biotech stocks have outperformed the struggling market this year. This list includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Let's consider why these three biotechs are solid buys for the next decade.

  • Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?

    New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • The Petri Dish: iSpecimen's founding CEO, longtime COO depart

    Christopher Ianelli, founder and CEO of iSpecimen, is leaving the company following a "mutual agreement" between him and the board of directors.

  • Retirement Savings: Decrease in Monthly Medicare Premiums Coming in 2023

    Americans will be paying less in monthly premiums for Medicare's Part B plan in 2023 -- the first decrease in a decade. Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation...

  • This Is The Average Cost of US Medicare Supplemental Insurance

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?

  • Alzheimer's patient advocates hopeful — but cautious— on Biogen news

    Positive data on the Cambridge company's Alzheimer's drug released late Tuesday restored some investor and analyst confidence. But patient advocates are holding out for full study results.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab Meets Goal in Alzheimer's Study

    Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's Clarity AD study showed that treatment with lecanemab in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease reduces the rate of clinical decline on the CDR-SB scale by 27% compared to placebo.

  • Biden Medicare costs victory due mostly to Alzheimer's drug change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden claimed victory on Tuesday for a drop in costs for tens of millions of Americans covered by the Medicare health program, though it is primarily due to a decision to severely limit coverage of an expensive, new Alzheimer's drug. Biden highlighted a drop in premiums next year for the first time in over a decade for Medicare Part B, which among other things covers doctor and hospital visits as well as drugs they administer. "It's going to be a godsend for many families," Biden told healthcare advocates in a White House Rose Garden event.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.