TRM Labs’ Ari Redbord Named Vice Chair of New CFTC Technology Advisory Committee

TRM Labs' Ari Redbord is Appointed Vice Chair of New CFTC Tech Advisory Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence solutions, announced today that Ari Redbord, the company’s Head of Legal and Government Affairs, has been named Vice Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee. Redbord will deliver opening remarks in the “Exploring Issues in Decentralized Finance” section of the inaugural meeting.



“With our markets facing some of the most challenging and innovative times for next-generation technology, I am honored that the new members of the Technology Advisory Committee have agreed to this public service,” said Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC). “I’ve reimagined TAC membership to bring together well-respected and well-known leaders, thinkers, builders, and doers from the technology industry, federal leaders, academia, and public interest representatives. I am especially honored to have Carole House serve as Chair, and Ari Redbord as Vice Chair—both highly regarded for their exceptional federal service and expertise in complex technological issues.”

The mission of the CFTC is to promote the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the U.S. derivatives markets through sound regulation. The new Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) is poised to take on the most challenging issues at the intersection of technology, law, policy, and finance.

“I’m incredibly honored to join this committee and support the important work being spearheaded by Commissioner Goldsmith Romero and my esteemed co-members,” said Redbord. “Contributing to conversations that serve to develop crypto-related regulatory standards and encourage a more open financial system while thwarting bad actors and illicit activity is our primary focus.”

The inaugural committee meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Washington, D.C. headquarters. The public can view the live meeting via webcast on cftc.gov.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing and entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

