Trocars Market Size to Grow by 264.1 Mn | 42% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Trocars Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (cutting trocars and dilating trocars) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trocars Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Trocars Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

B Braun Melsungen AG

BNR Co.Ltd.

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd.

Conmed Corp.

Eberle GmbH and Co. KG

GENICON Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LaproSurge Ltd.

LocaMed Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Novatech

Peters Surgical

Purple Surgical

Seemann Technologies GmbH

SURKON MEDICAL

The Cooper Companies Inc.

UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc.

Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.

XION GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for trocars. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

The expansion of the trocars market in North America will be aided by an increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries and rising demand for disposable trocars.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Trocars Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

The cutting trocars category will grow its market share significantly. Because of the rising number of laparoscopic procedures worldwide, the introduction of lancet features in bladed trocars, and the launch of transconjunctival 23 and 25-gauge trocar systems with a self-sealing option, the global cutting trocars market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Vendors are improving their existing cutting trocars by adding features such as lower penetrating force and changing the design and edge. As a result, lancet-bladed trocars with low piercing and cutting force, symmetrical wound architecture, and linear wound apposition have been developed. During the forecast period, these initiatives will promote segment growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the emergence of balloon BTT. One of the problems impeding the expansion of the trocars market is the complications associated with them.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Trocars Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Trocars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 264.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, BNR Co.Ltd., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd., Conmed Corp., Eberle GmbH and Co. KG, GENICON Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LaproSurge Ltd., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novatech, Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies GmbH, SURKON MEDICAL, The Cooper Companies Inc., UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd., and XION GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cutting trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dilating trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Conmed Corp.

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

10.7 LaproSurge Ltd.

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 Novatech

10.10 Peters Surgical

10.11 Purple Surgical

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trocars-market-size-to-grow-by-264-1-mn--42-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301527231.html

SOURCE Technavio