U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,425.26
    +33.57 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,712.02
    +300.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,426.86
    +94.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.50
    +9.37 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.83
    -4.38 (-4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9030
    +0.0410 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3003
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6810
    +1.6810 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,382.71
    +2,039.57 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +14.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.13
    -19.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Trocars Market Size to Grow by 264.1 Mn | 42% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Trocars Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (cutting trocars and dilating trocars) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trocars Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Trocars Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Trocars Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • BNR Co.Ltd.

  • Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd.

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Eberle GmbH and Co. KG

  • GENICON Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • LaproSurge Ltd.

  • LocaMed Ltd.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Novatech

  • Peters Surgical

  • Purple Surgical

  • Seemann Technologies GmbH

  • SURKON MEDICAL

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc.

  • Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.

  • XION GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for trocars. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

The expansion of the trocars market in North America will be aided by an increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries and rising demand for disposable trocars.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Trocars Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

The cutting trocars category will grow its market share significantly. Because of the rising number of laparoscopic procedures worldwide, the introduction of lancet features in bladed trocars, and the launch of transconjunctival 23 and 25-gauge trocar systems with a self-sealing option, the global cutting trocars market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Vendors are improving their existing cutting trocars by adding features such as lower penetrating force and changing the design and edge. As a result, lancet-bladed trocars with low piercing and cutting force, symmetrical wound architecture, and linear wound apposition have been developed. During the forecast period, these initiatives will promote segment growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the emergence of balloon BTT. One of the problems impeding the expansion of the trocars market is the complications associated with them.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Trocars Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Neurophotonics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Trocars Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 264.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, BNR Co.Ltd., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd., Conmed Corp., Eberle GmbH and Co. KG, GENICON Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LaproSurge Ltd., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novatech, Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies GmbH, SURKON MEDICAL, The Cooper Companies Inc., UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd., and XION GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cutting trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dilating trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

  • 10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.5 Conmed Corp.

  • 10.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.7 LaproSurge Ltd.

  • 10.8 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.9 Novatech

  • 10.10 Peters Surgical

  • 10.11 Purple Surgical

  • 10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trocars-market-size-to-grow-by-264-1-mn--42-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301527231.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Aut

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shanghai lockdown: China takes steps to shore up supply chains by putting Tesla and SMIC on 'white list'

    Chinese authorities are taking steps to shore up supply chains that have been battered by strict lockdown measures, including drawing up "white lists" of companies that can resume production and operations. Under this system, the government will hand-pick businesses from different sectors deemed as strategically important for the economy and society and exempt them from certain lockdown restrictions. The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, the city's industrial development

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment. Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world's second-largest exporter. U.S. West Texas Intermediate is currently around $105.34 a barrel while Brent futures are at $110.25 a barrel.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok

    In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.” “Wear it proudly,” the letter said. Gundel did just that, affixing the pin to her black-and-yellow Dollar General uniform, next to her name badge. “I wanted the world to see it,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 2.0 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, after converting its 255 mb/d Alliance refinery to a terminal. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.